Instagram suspends Hindustani Bhau’s account for violating community guidelines

YouTuber Hindustani Bhau’s account was suspended from Instagram for violating their community guidelines.

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 20:10 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Hindustani Bhau was a part of Bigg Boss 13.

Instagram has suspended the account of former Bigg Boss contestant and YouTuber Hindustani Bhau (Vikas Fhatak). His account was reported by several app users for promoting hate speech and violence. In response, Instagram notified that Hindustani Bhau’s account was suspended as the post went against their community guidelines.

Comedian Kunal Kamra had also asked Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh to take action against Vikas for his videos. He wrote, “HM @AnilDeshmukhNCP & @MumbaiPolice Calling for open violence is a crime. This is a mob building & hate spreading excercise. This is deeply alarming. Could lead to violence & an artist not getting due process. Remarks like “System side main” are an insult to our constitution (sic).”

Multiple Twitter users shared screenshots of the message they got from Instagram on reporting the YouTuber. They celebrated the suspension by sharing memes and videos on Bhau. “Biggest achievement so far,who else received this notification #hindustanibhau #HindustaniBhauDoglaHai,” wrote one. “This feels so good Big win #hindustanibhau is gone for good . Thank you @instagram,” wrote another.

Earlier in 2019, Vikas’ wife Ashwini had submitted a written complaint in Khar Police Station in Mumbai regarding incorrect statements made against him on social media.



The handwritten letter dated November 24 read that “many incorrect and fake messages, statements, videos are made against Hindustani Bhau. People are addressing themselves as family members, mentioning themselves as brothers, aunt, are no one to him. Our family includes my mother-in-law, my son, my mother, father, Hindustani Bhau’s nephew Sandesh”.

“This letter is to inform that in case any misconduct or misuse is done by any outside person, we are not responsible for the same.”

Vikas was part of the latest, 13th season of the reality show, hosted by actor Salman Khan. He was known for his outspoken, violent demeanour.

