Iqbal Khan: I’ve often been told, ‘TV acting nahi chalega’, it’s frustrating to hear that

Actor Iqbal Khan considers the OTT platforms to be a major relief to people like him because it has opened up more opportunities.

“TV acting nahi chalega,” is something Iqbal Khan has had to hear on many occasions during his experience in Bollywood and filmmakers.

Highlighting the prejudices that exists in the minds of makers and producers about TV actors, he asks, “What is TV acting? These are the terms that keep coming up. I don’t believe in that. It’s frustrating. I’ve been on the spot a couple of times. Acting wise, I may have been slightly better than the other person but just because the person a background in films, he got the role and not me. I’ve lost out on films just because I’m a TV actor.”

Khan also admits that this very concept is there in the minds of TV makers also.

“When one does TV, there are a lot of limitations. Makers think that the audience has to be spoon feed. They often say that act in TV fashion. It’s not my belief,” he rues.

While the actor agrees that this sort of attitude still exists, he considers OTT platforms to be a major relief to people like him because it has opened up more opportunities.

“For the actors also, it’s a massive rescue. It’s a win-win situation for anyone who’s creatively involved. There’s no limit to anything anymore, which gives you a freedom to get into an area where you usually would not,” says Khan, who stars in web show Ratri Ke Yatri.

The actor also feels that there is a level playing field on web since everything is driven by talent.

“Both in TV and films, there’s math and science involved. But on OTT platforms, by default, it’s about if you’re good, it’s going to work. Only content works. No matter how many big production houses and big stars have come on OTTs, if the content hasn’t been up to the mark, they haven’t worked. There are a lot of TV actors out there who’re just actors, given a chance they’ll do really good,” he concludes.

