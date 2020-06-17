Iqbal Khan on uncertainty amid Covid-19 crisis: Someone told me ‘kya hoga kal, pata nahi’; I said ‘kab pata tha?’

Actor Iqbal Khan feels you have to make sure you give your kids time too, even if the situation around gets too busy.

Actor Iqbal Khan’s activities in the last three months that lockdown existed, were not limited to just chilling or watching content on OTT platforms. As soon as you ask him what he has been up to, he quips, “Jhaadu, pochha (sweeping and cleaning), cleaning the balconies, washing utensils and drying the clothes. My wife does the cooking, and everything in the kitchen and the bathroom.Then she sits with our daughter Ammaara.”

Khan adds that apart from work and household chores, whatever time is left, “is for our daughter and once she goes off to sleep, we have our time, watching something.”

Online schooling had been happening for Ammaara initially, so obviously the actor’s entire schedule revolved around it.

“You have to make sure you give your kids your time. Also, they will sit on the phone or do something silly, you have to give them time for that too, you can’t be too strict. So yes, a bit of everything,” adds Khan.

While most people are fretting and worrying about the future, the 39-year-old has a philosophical approach towards the situation at hand. Everyone is stressed about how they are supposed to earn a livelihood, go about a normal life, due to the crisis.

On how he has been able to cope with it all, he says, “Someone told me ‘kya hoga kal, pata nahi chal raha’. Maine kaha ‘kab pata tha?’ You just have to do good things in life, and feel nice. When you do that, you feel bullet-proof. You don’t have to boast about it or get pride. This way, you will never feel insecure, God will take care of everything.”

Khan, on how the situation would be for television shows once shoots resume, tells us there are a lot of things doing the rounds, already. “Basically, when shoots start, they will just start. Nobody on sets is useless, it’s not some corporate. Everybody has something or the other to do. As far as timing (number of hours the shoots will last in the future), I really don’t know how does that help in saving yourself from getting Covid-19,” he says.

