Iqbal Khan: TV doesn't have nepotism, but here, people believe in checking your kundali and do face reading

Actor Iqbal Khan says given the kind of content web is creating, it’s time that TV also ups their game and come out with better stories.

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 12:56 IST

By Shreya Mukherjee, Hindustan Times

Actor Iqbal Khan is known for his TV shows Kaisa Ye Pyar Hai, Karam Apnaa Apnaa and Tumhari Pakhi.

That TV industry needs to up its game as far as content is concerned, is a discussion that has been going on for quite some time now. While actor Iqbal Khan admits that it’s necessary, he feels there’s nothing much they can do as actors unless the makers and broadcasters decide to change.

“As per the research done by the broadcasters, there are certain kind of shows that audience enjoy watching. Now obviously they’d make more such shows so that things keep moving financially. But at the same time, if we don’t give the audience anything new, how will they know how much more we can do?,” he poses an important question.

With the kind of content web platforms are generating, the actor feels it’s high time that TV also need to buck up.

In a career spanning almost two decades, Khan is thankful for there’s no nepotism on small screen, however, he reveals being shocked to know the superstitious practices people believe in here.



 

“TV mein kundaliyan dekhi jaati hai, face reading hoti hai. Not saying that everyone does it, but some people do this. Shouldn’t capabilities of a person matter more? This is quite scary,” he says pointing how actors are often blamed for a show’s failure.

“If shows don’t do well, then they’d be like, ‘Arrey yeh heroine unlucky hai, ya hero unlucky hai’, kabhi kabhi production house ko bhi unlucky bolte hai. They find out who has not been lucky rather than what might have gone wrong. I won’t know if they would’ve checked my kundali also, but I’ve heard they’ve done it with others,” shares the actor.

Meanwhile, Khan recently went off Twitter, and he reasons that constant threats and abuses hurled at his eight-year-old daughter, wife and mother pushed him to do so. He adds social media platforms have become really toxic these days.

“This has been happening for quite some time now. About a week ago, I wrote something about how rapist should be punished and didn’t mention any particular incident also, but surprisingly, I was trolled for that, too. Gaaliye de rahe the mujhe, phir bolte hai tere beti ke saath yeh ho jaye, teri biwi ke saath woh ho jaya, teri maa mar jaye... There’s this one user who keeps on changing his accounts and trolls me. He’d abuse me every time I block him. I couldn’t take it anymore. I think Aadhaar Card should be linked with Twitter, so that there’s no anonymity and wrong doers can be nabbed,” he asserts.

