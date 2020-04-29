Irrfan Khan’s Shrikant to run again on Doordarshan, here’s when you can watch

After death of actor Irrfan Khan, Doordarshaan announced the rerun of the actor’s first TV serial, Shrikant. Directed by Pravin Nischol, the series also featured Farooq Shaikh and . It was based on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s book.

DD said in the tweet, “Watch your favourite #IrrfanKhan in Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s #Shrikant, this afternoon at 3:30 pm on @DDNational.”

Irrfan shone bright in a cinematic universe - from Hindi films to Hollywood and one he made his very own with powerhouse performances in films as diverse as The Namesake and Maqbool. Understated and self-effacing, Irrfan was the man with a difference in the tinsel world of showbiz, transitioning from TV soaps to the big screen and then from Indian films to world cinema with so little fanfare and so smoothly that no one really noticed – an actor was born.

Irrfan was rushed to a Mumbai hospital on Tuesday for colon infection and died Wednesday. In a statement confirming his death, Irrfan’s family said, “I trust, I have surrendered,’. These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, ‘As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it’.”

