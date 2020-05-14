Ishaan Khatter reveals if it was ‘daunting’ to romance Tabu in A Suitable Boy

Actor Ishaan Khatter is excited to share screen space with Tabu in Mira Nair’s limited series A Suitable Boy. He will be seen as Maan Kapoor, a young man from a prominent family who becomes infatuated with a courtesan, Saeeda Bai (played by Tabu).

When asked in a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama if it was ‘daunting’ to romance Tabu on screen, Ishaan said, “Oh, yeah! I think what I realised is I seek out challenging experiences and I seek out experiences that would give me an opportunity to grow. I couldn’t think of a better experience than having a one-to-one equation and a working relationship with one of my favourite actresses of our cinema. So I think my tendency is to get much more excited than nervous and I couldn’t wait.”

Ishaan revealed that things clicked from the very first reading he had with Tabu and Mira. “It was wonderful. It felt very right. I felt that this is what I should be doing. It felt like there is a wonderful synergy between all three of us. And how lucky, I mean not many actors my age can say they get an opportunity to share so much screen time in such a unique way with one of the legends of our time,” he said.

A Suitable Boy, based on Vikram Seth’s bestselling novel of the same name, is the tale of four families set in post-Partition India. The show marks Tabu’s reunion with Mira after 14 years; they last worked together in the acclaimed 2006 drama The Namesake.

The six-episode show will be produced by Lookout Point for BBC One, with Andrew Davies writing the screenplay. It also stars newcomer Tanya Maniktala, Ram Kapoor, Rasika Dugal, Shahana Goswami, Namit Das, Gagan Dev Riar, Danesh Razvi, Mikhail Sen, Vivek Gomber and Mahira Kakkar.

