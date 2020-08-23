Ishaan Khatter shares a special video thanking all for praising his performance in A Suitable Boy, calls it ‘music to my ears’

Ishaan Khatter, who is being lauded for his performance as Maan Kapoor in the six-part series A Suitable Boy, has thanked everyone for the love. He took to Instagram to share a special video of the positive reviews and messages of praise, and said it was ‘music to (his) ears’.

Sharing the video, Ishaan sent everyone a ‘big virtual hug’. He wrote in his caption, “Music to my ears.. thank you for the overwhelming love pouring in for Maan. I’ve been reading it all even if I can’t respond and this is a big virtual hug to everyone who has been writing and saying the kindest things. More to come where this came from.. and #ASuitableBoy is yet to come to the rest of the world :).” Congratulatory messages poured in from many from Ishaan’s industry colleagues, including Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

A Suitable Boy, a miniseries directed by Mira Nair based on Vikram Seth’s bestselling novel of the same name, also stars Tanya Maniktala, Ram Kapoor, Rasika Dugal, Shahana Goswami and Namit Das, among others. The show premiered on the BBC in the UK and Ireland and will soon release on Netflix.

Ishaan plays Maan, the son of a politician, who develops an attraction to the courtesan Saeeda Bai (played by Tabu). In an earlier interview with Mid-Day, he hoped to start a dialogue with the show.

“We have many taboos in our society. Through films and art, we can start a dialogue and bring in a new point of view. Mira is not the kind of director who believes in spoon-feeding the audience; she tells her stories unabashedly. This [Maan-Saeeda romance] is one story that couldn’t be watered down,” he said.

Ishaan made his big screen debut in 2017 with renowned Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi’s Beyond The Clouds. He followed it up with Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak, which marked the Bollywood debut of Janhvi Kapoor. Currently, he has a slew of projects in the pipeline, including Khali Peeli with Ananya Panday, Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi, and a war drama titled Pippa.

