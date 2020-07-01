Ishqbaaaz actor Additi Gupta tests coronavirus-positive: ‘Chose to quarantine myself at home’

Ishqbaaaz actor Additi Gupta Chopra has tested positive for coronavirus and revealed that she was asymptomatic when she got her Covid-19 test done. Speaking with Tellychakkar, Additi said, “The moment I lost my smelling sense I quarantined myself and got tested. The reports came out positive and I chose to quarantine myself at home since I was an asymptomatic. It’s been 7 to 8 days that I have confined myself in a room.”

She added that she is has been recovering well and said, “I have great support of my husband, family and friends. They are constantly keeping a check on me. Now, I have partially got my smelling sense back. I will quarantine myself for the next 10 more days. I am eating well and taking proper medication. I would like to say don’t panic but honestly it is not really a great thing to have. I was a bit stressed initially but with the proper medication and positive approach you will be fine.”

Additi made her debut with Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil in 2008 and has since worked in several TV and web shows, including popular shows Hitler Didi, Punar Vivah, Yeh Hai Aashiqui and Quboool Hai. Recently, she was also seen in Ishqbaaaz.

Additi will soon make her first negative appearance in Rajan Shahi’s upcoming show titled Anupamaa on Star Plus.

Meanwhile, TV actor Mohena Kumari has finally tested negative for the novel virus. She revealed in a social media post. “We got negative and you got positive... But trust me it’s not as bad as it seems dadu. Just keep having your : *Kadha *Eat good home food...consisting of fruits,veggies and pulses. *Have vitamin C Tablets daily *No AC *Warm water Gargles *Haldi Milk *Get an oxymeter and keep checking your heart rate.*And a lot of Love and care from all of us .”

