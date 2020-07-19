Ishqbaaz actor Shrenu Parikh discharged from hospital after Covid-19 treatment, under home quarantine

Television actor Shrenu Parikh, who tested positive for Covid-19 last week, has now been discharged from the hospital. She shared an update with her Instagram followers on Saturday night and said that she will be under home quarantine for a while.

Shrenu shared a picture of herself posing on a wheelchair and wrote on Instagram, “My Dearest extended family, friends n my well wishers! I just don’t know how to thank you all for showering so much love n blessings. By the grace of God n ur prayers I m recovering very well and have been discharged from the hospital. Right now in total isolation at my home. I wish I could reply to all of you personally...so much to share... but all in good time... I love you all so much.”

Shrenu also wished her fans and well-wishers good health and gave a special shout-out to the ‘medical staff and the corona warriors at the hospital for keeping me sane and taking care of me for a week’.

Many of Shrenu’s colleagues from the television fraternity wished her in the comments section. “@shrenuparikhofficial So happy to see this and hear from you #Staysafe #loveyou,” Bhavini Purohit wrote. “God is kind!” Ruhaanika Dhawan commented.

Last week, Shrenu shared the news of her diagnosis in an Instagram post. “Hey everyone have been away for a while but the bugger hasn’t spared me... was found Covid positive a few days ago, and I’m now recovering in the hospital! keep me and my family in ur prayers! and I’m very thankful to all the corona warriors who treat the patients compassionately during these scary times too,” she wrote.

Shrenu made her acting debut with the show Gulaal in 2010. She has also starred in a number of popular shows, including Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?...Ek Baar Phir, Dil Boley Oberoi, Ishqbaaaz and Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna.

