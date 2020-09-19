Ismail Darbar confirms son Zaid Darbar’s relationship with Gauahar Khan, says he won’t object if they want to marry

Music composer Ismail Darbar has confirmed that his son, social media influencer Zaid Darbar, is dating actor Gauahar Khan. He said that Zaid called up his stepmother, Ismail’s wife Ayesha, and told her about the relationship.

Zaid and Gauahar were first linked together last month and have been sharing mushy Instagram posts with each other. While they have not officially confirmed their relationship, Ismail seems to have let the cat out of the bag.

In an interview with The Times of India, Ismail gave his stamp of approval to Zaid and Gauahar’s relationship. “If Zaid and Gauahar get married, why won’t I give aashirwad to Gauahar? If Zaid wants to marry her, why would I object? Zaid is nearly 29, he knows what he’s doing. In fact, that’s exactly what Ayesha told him. She told him that if he’s happy we’re happy too, and he is old enough to decide what’s good for him,” he said.

On Friday, Gauahar shared a picture of Zaid kissing her on the forehead and wrote, “Dua mein yaad rakhna (Remember us in your prayers)! #Jumma what is Zaid telling me to make me smile??? Batao .... @zaid_darbar #NoOtherLikeYou #Gaza.” He commented, “I was saying ‘Ramzaan ki dua kaam ayi (The Ramzaan prayers worked)’.”

Last month, on Gauahar’s birthday, Zaid shared pictures from the blue-themed celebration and wrote on Instagram, “So I guess it’s never too much blue with us! I wish I could type everything right here but I’d rather keep it small & express in front of you. You know what you mean to me G, happiest birthday Gau-ahar-jeous @gauaharkhan.”

Gauahar has worked in a number of films. Her last major Bollywood release was Begum Jaan in 2017. She is also a popular face on television and won the reality show Bigg Boss 7.

