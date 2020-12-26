Sections
Ismail Darbar reveals what Gauahar Khan’s mother told him after wedding: ‘Meri beti ka khayal rakhna’

Ismail Darbar has spoken about the most emotional moments from his son Zaid’s wedding to actor Gauahar Khan on Friday.

Music composer Ismail Darbar has said that the wedding of his social media influencer son, Zaid, to actor Gauahar Khan, was a success in every department. Especially praising the food, Ismail said that he found himself getting emotional at the event.

In an interview, he spoke about breaking down while hugging Zaid, and the words that he exchanged with Gauahar’s mother.

He told ETimes, “She told me meri beti ka khayal rakhna (Take care of my daughter). I told her that aap ki beti itni kaabil hai ki woh mere poore parivaar ka khayyal rakhegi (Your daughter is so capable that she’ll be the one taking care of our entire family).”

He said that he always believed overt displays of emotion at weddings were just ‘naatak (drama)’, but he surprised himself when he broke down while hugging Zaid. “I always felt that it was a natak when people cried but today, I stand corrected. I don’t know what happened but my emotions just swelled up when I hugged my son after he was married.” Ismail also spoke about the meeting of his second wife, Ayesha, and Zaid’s mother, Farzana. “Ayesha went ahead and embraced Farzana. That was a very emotional moment,” he said.

The wedding took place on December 25, and was followed by a reception. Another reception is planned for Saturday. Zaid proposed to Gauahar in July with a song, after a whirlwind romance which began during the lockdown. After their first meeting, they began exchanging text messages and soon progressed to date nights, which were all about ‘quarantine drives and parking garages’.

