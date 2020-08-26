Sections
Home / TV / Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actor Sangeeta Srivastava dies of autoimmune disease

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actor Sangeeta Srivastava dies of autoimmune disease

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actor Sangeeta Srivastava has died of an autoimmune disease called vasculitis. She had been admitted in the Kokilaben hospital.

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 13:27 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

TV actor Sangeeta Srivastava has died.

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actor Sangeeta Srivastava has died of an autoimmune disease called vasculitis. She had been admitted in the Kokilaben hospital.

Tellychakkar reports that the actor died on August 25. She had also appeared in shows such as Thapki Pyaar Ki and Bhanwar, among others.

On August 5, Sameer Sharma, a 44-year-old television actor who had also worked on Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, was found dead at his Mumbai apartment. He reportedly died by suicide.

In 2020, the film and television industries have been struck by the deaths of several actors, including Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput.



Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Postpone or find an alternative way to conduct JEE, NEET exams: Manish Sisodia
Aug 26, 2020 13:41 IST
Women have been better leaders than men during the coronavirus pandemic
Aug 26, 2020 13:40 IST
Melania Trump made harsh comments about Ivanka, US President, claims book
Aug 26, 2020 13:39 IST
NEET, JEE 2020: NSUI members begin hunger strike demanding postponement of exam
Aug 26, 2020 13:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.