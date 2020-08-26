Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actor Sangeeta Srivastava dies of autoimmune disease

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actor Sangeeta Srivastava has died of an autoimmune disease called vasculitis. She had been admitted in the Kokilaben hospital.

Tellychakkar reports that the actor died on August 25. She had also appeared in shows such as Thapki Pyaar Ki and Bhanwar, among others.

On August 5, Sameer Sharma, a 44-year-old television actor who had also worked on Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, was found dead at his Mumbai apartment. He reportedly died by suicide.

In 2020, the film and television industries have been struck by the deaths of several actors, including Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput.

