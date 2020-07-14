It’s better to be safe than sorry, says Karan Patel

Sections
Karan Patel, who has been shooting for Kasautii Zindagii Kay with co-star Parth Samthaan, who tested positive for Covid-19, says he took the test for some mental peace of his family. He is glad he tested negative

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 23:07 IST

By Kavita Awaasthi, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Karan has tested negative for Covid-19 (PHOTO: Instagram)

After actor Parth Samthaan tested positive for Covid-19, every unit member, including co-stars got their tests done as a precautionary measure, as he had been shooting on sets for a few days. Actor Karan Patel, who had recently joined the TV show, is glad that his test was negative.

 

Patel admits that he was “pretty calm” about the test as he knew he had shot with Samthaan at a distance and not for a long duration. He says, “I had left the set post my shoot and as I have my own vanity van, which I sanitise regularly, I wasn’t that concerned. I took the test for my family, on my own accord, not because Parth was detected. I did it to give some mental peace to my family and the ones who were worried about my well being. It was also what a responsible citizen should do. It’s better to be safe than sorry.”

 



Working and shooting in times of Covid takes a toll on people, actors, too, have their share of worries as they work in close proximity and can’t wear masks while shooting. Talking about the experience, Patel says, “We all have our daily expenses to meet, so working is imperative. It’s sad we are going through such times and it’s important we all be safe. Having stayed indoors for as long as we have, we have earn and do the needful. Yes, scary to shoot which is why it’s important to take precautions.It is stressful and also mentally tiring but one needs to do what has to be done. I love work and I am glad we are getting back to normalcy slowly. I think this virus is here to stay, for a bit more at least as its an ongoing pandemic, so what we can do is take all the precautions, and then some more and be safe. Be careful and follow rules.”

