Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / TV / Jaan Kumar Sanu admits there’s a ‘communication gap’ with dad Kumar Sanu, reacts to his comments about upbringing

Jaan Kumar Sanu admits there’s a ‘communication gap’ with dad Kumar Sanu, reacts to his comments about upbringing

Former Bigg Boss contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu has spoken about his complicated relationship with his father, singer Kumar Sanu, and whether or not they’ve had a chance to address their differences.

Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 08:43 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Jaan Kumar Sanu poses with his father, Kumar Sanu.

The relationship that former Bigg Boss contestant, Jaan Kumar Sanu, shares with his father, the famed playback singer Kumar Sanu, has been fraught. Jaan was raised by his mother, after his parents separated when she was pregnant with him.

In a recent interview, Jaan admitted that there is a ‘communication gap’ between them, and that he believes his father has ‘mixed feelings’ about him. Jaan also touched upon a comment his father had previously made about his upbringing.

He told SpotboyE, “I haven’t got a chance to speak to dad... But yeah, I think once we talk it out, it will be better. Because there has been a communication gap I guess from both of our ends. And as for the comment my dad made about my mom, I guess the entire world has witnessed how well my mom has raised us.”

A few months ago, Kumar Sanu had distanced himself from Jaan’s controversial comments about the Marathi language in Bigg Boss. He’d said, “I have not been with my son for 27 years. We have been living separately for 27 years. I don’t know about the upbringing his mother gave him and I don’t understand how he could have said such a thing. I am sorry. As a father, I can only apologise to you all.” He had subsequently gone back on his words and told SpotboyE that Jaan’s mother ‘has given him a very good upbringing’.

Jaan first spoke about his parents in an episode of Bigg Boss, when he said, “For me, my mother plays the role of both parents. My parents separated when my mother was six months pregnant with me hence I have grown up with her only since childhood.”

Also read: Kumar Sanu says he never wanted son Jaan to do Bigg Boss 14, goes back on his comments about Jaan’s mother: ‘She gave him a good upbringing’

After his eviction from the show, Jaan and his father had also differed on the topic of whether or not Kumar had given him any professional help in the industry. While Jaan said that ‘never supported or promoted me as a singer’, Kumar said that he did whatever he could.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

UK virus strain in India: 14 more test positive, 20 cases so far
by Rhythma Kaul
Centre, farmer unions to hold sixth round of talks today
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
110 new Covid-19 cases per million population in India in last 7 days: Govt
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
‘Playing with lives’: MP CM backs life term for adulteration
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay

latest news

Delhi witnesses moderate fog, min temperature drops to 4.1 degrees
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Can hit terror targets across LoC, Rajnath Singh warns Pakistan
by Asian News International | Posted by Karan Manral
Man United goes 2nd in Premier League; Leeds enjoys 5-0 rout
by Associated Press
Woman recreates father-daughter dance for grandma who couldn’t attend wedding. Video may leave you teary-eyed
by Sanya Budhiraja
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.