Jaan Kumar Sanu admits there’s a ‘communication gap’ with dad Kumar Sanu, reacts to his comments about upbringing

The relationship that former Bigg Boss contestant, Jaan Kumar Sanu, shares with his father, the famed playback singer Kumar Sanu, has been fraught. Jaan was raised by his mother, after his parents separated when she was pregnant with him.

In a recent interview, Jaan admitted that there is a ‘communication gap’ between them, and that he believes his father has ‘mixed feelings’ about him. Jaan also touched upon a comment his father had previously made about his upbringing.

He told SpotboyE, “I haven’t got a chance to speak to dad... But yeah, I think once we talk it out, it will be better. Because there has been a communication gap I guess from both of our ends. And as for the comment my dad made about my mom, I guess the entire world has witnessed how well my mom has raised us.”

A few months ago, Kumar Sanu had distanced himself from Jaan’s controversial comments about the Marathi language in Bigg Boss. He’d said, “I have not been with my son for 27 years. We have been living separately for 27 years. I don’t know about the upbringing his mother gave him and I don’t understand how he could have said such a thing. I am sorry. As a father, I can only apologise to you all.” He had subsequently gone back on his words and told SpotboyE that Jaan’s mother ‘has given him a very good upbringing’.

Jaan first spoke about his parents in an episode of Bigg Boss, when he said, “For me, my mother plays the role of both parents. My parents separated when my mother was six months pregnant with me hence I have grown up with her only since childhood.”

After his eviction from the show, Jaan and his father had also differed on the topic of whether or not Kumar had given him any professional help in the industry. While Jaan said that ‘never supported or promoted me as a singer’, Kumar said that he did whatever he could.

