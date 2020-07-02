Jaisi Ho Waisi Raho: Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande’s unreleased song from Pavitra Rishta goes viral

After Sushant Singh Rajput’s death on June 14, an unreleased song from his show Pavitra Rishta is going viral. The song, titled Jaisi Ho Waisi Raho, is a slow romantic number, which also features Ankita Lokhande. The video shows the sweet moments between Manav (played by Sushant) and Archana (played by Ankita).

Sushant shot to fame with Pavitra Rishta, his second television show and his first leading role. His chemistry with Ankita, who was his girlfriend at the time, was appreciated by fans. He quit the popular serial in 2011 to make it big in Bollywood.

Sushant died by suicide on June 14, at the age of 34. His demise left his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande devastated. The two were in a relationship for six years and were even planning to get married, before parting ways in 2016.

In an Instagram post last month, producer Ekta Kapoor revealed that the channel was not convinced about casting Sushant in Pavitra Rishta but she “convinced them his smile would win a million hearts...and it did.”

Also read: Shekhar Suman says constant talk about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death causing ‘more grief and harm’ to his father

Ekta paid tribute to Sushant with a video montage of their pictures and called him a ‘genius’ who was different from other actors. She wrote, “U never spoke about ur next hit always about us exploring astrology astronomy META PHYSICS... the meaning of SHIVA ..and discoveries of stars at NASA ! Odd for an actor ! Odd different genius bon voyage! From u being spotted at a prihvi cafe by d balaji team for tv to u becoming India’s brightest star u did it all! We will celebrate u everyday ! Hope ur with ur mom now who u missed so much !”

The Mumbai Police are currently investigating Sushant’s suicide and have questioned at least 28 people in the case, including his family, close friends, managerial staff and co-stars. The post-mortem revealed the cause of death as asphyxia due to hanging, ruling out any foul play.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

Follow @htshowbiz for more