Japnaam: Bobby Deol’s Aashram to return for Chapter 2 on November 11

After ending on a cliffhanger, the MX Player series Aashram will return for a second ‘chapter’ on November 11. The show, directed by Prakash Jha, stars Bobby Deol as a conniving godman.

A short teaser for the new set of episodes was shared by MX Player on Twitter on Saturday. “Baba ne jaani aapke mann ki baat aur khole #Aashram ke dwaar phir ek baar. #AashramChapter2, aa raha hai 11-11-2020 ko. Japnaam (Baba heard your desires, and has opened the gates of the Aashram once again. Aashram Chapter 2 is coming on 11-11-20.).”

The first season, released in August, served as Bobby’s debut web series, and also starred Aaditi Pohankar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Darshan Kumaar and Anupriya Goenka. Bobby had appeared in the Netflix cop drama Class of 83 just a few days prior.

Speaking about playing Baba Nirala in the series, the actor had told Indian Express in an interview, “The most attractive thing about Aashram was that it gave me a chance to work with Prakash ji. All these years, I had been watching his movies, waiting to work with him one day. I was so excited the day he called me to his office, and when he narrated the idea to me, I was like ‘wow’. I was amazed because as an actor, I am always trying to look for different kinds of characters to play, and it is not easy to catch hold of good parts. The last project that I did for an OTT platform, I was not the first choice. But for this project, I was happy to hear that I was Prakash ji’s first choice.”

Hindustan Times, in its review of Chapter 1, noted “Aashram, on MX Player, is as inconsistent as Bobby Deol’s accent. While the actor struggles to shrug off his urbane aura, the series — about one of those dhongi babas that you read about in the news — never fully lives up to the potential of its premise. It isn’t as lurid as it should have been, but that doesn’t stop it from being absolutely ludicrous.”

