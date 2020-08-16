Jasleen Matharu ends relationship with Bhopal doctor, says ‘our kundlis did not match’

Actor-singer Jasleen Matharu has parted ways with her boyfriend, Bhopal-based cosmetic surgeon, Dr Abhinit Gupta. One of the reasons for their break-up was because their ‘kundlis (horoscopes)’ did not match. She also realised, after spending time with him, that they were temperamentally very different from each other.

Confirming the split to The Times of India, Jasleen said, “Yes, our marriage will not happen.” She elaborated, “Well, to begin with, our kundlis did not match. My parents believe a lot in kundlis. I would never go against their wishes and set up a marital home of my own without their blessings. I don’t want to put them under any stress. Secondly, I realised along the way that our temperaments too did not match.”

Abhinit, who separated from his wife last year, is currently in the middle of divorce proceedings. Jasleen cited this as another reason and said, “Add to this that his divorce is still a long way off. So that didn’t help either. All said and done, it was just not adding up. Let’s say, we were not meant for each other.”

Also read: Amit Sadh to star in Zee5 series Zidd that will mark producer Boney Kapoor’s digital debut

Jasleen was introduced to Abhinit by her mentor, singer Anup Jalota, for the purpose of marriage. Incidentally, in 2018, Anup and Jasleen entered Bigg Boss 12 as a couple and claimed that they had been in a relationship for more than three years. They grabbed eyeballs with their 37-year age difference.

However, after their stint on the popular reality show ended, Anup and Jasleen claimed that their relationship was purely platonic - that of a teacher and student. He even said that she was like his ‘daughter’.

Most recently, Jasleen was seen on the wedding-themed reality show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. She was one of the contenders to marry Paras Chhabra, but was evicted from the show due to less votes.

Follow @htshowbiz for more