Jasmin Bhasin denies she is dating Aly Goni, says he ‘doesn’t meet that criteria’ she looks for in a partner

Jasmin Bhasin denied being in a relationship with Aly Goni and said that the constant link-up rumours are taking a toll on their friendship. The two actors have been linked together for the past two years.

In an interview with The Times of India, Jasmin said, “I have always maintained that Aly and I are best of friends, I am not in a relationship with him. For the past two years, I am being called his girlfriend. Earlier, I would laugh off these rumours, but now, they have started to affect me. When I am linked with close friends, it affects my friendship with them, and that’s upsetting.”

Jasmin went on to say that she has been working hard to make a name for herself and does not want to be known ‘just as someone’s girlfriend’. She further added that the link-up rumours were affecting her chances of finding a partner. “These rumours are affecting my personal life. I am looking for certain qualities in my ideal partner and Aly doesn’t meet that criteria for sure (laughs),” she said.

Also read | Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata shares update after his cancer diagnosis: ‘Sanju will complete preliminary treatment in Mumbai’

Earlier this week, Aly shared a photo with Jasmin and said that he would be lost without her. “Pata nahi mera kya hota agar tu nahi hoti, tu hai toh I am alright (I don’t what I would do if you were not in my life, I am alright if you are in it),” his caption read.

Aly and Jasmin started getting linked together after their stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. However, they have always maintained that they are best friends. They are currently participating in a spin-off of the adventure reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India.

Jasmin is known for her roles in Tashan-e-Ishq, Dil Se Dil Tak and Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel. Aly, meanwhile, has acted in shows such as Ye Hai Mohabbatein, Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan and Dhhai Kilo Prem.

Follow @htshowbiz for more