Jasmin Bhasin on resuming work: We’ve all been relying on our savings, but for how long?

Actor Jasmin Bhasin admits she was initially sceptical to step out and start shooting, but she understands that it’s time to act responsibly and continue working to earn to survive.

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 18:03 IST

By Shreya Mukherjee, Hindustan Times

Actor Jasmin Bhasin shot for TV shows Khatron Ke Khiladi - Made in India and Funhit Mein Jaari recently.

The distress of stepping out to shoot amid the Covid-19 pandemic vanished from actor Jasmin Bhasin’s mind the moment she reached the show’s set.

“I was apprehensive going back to shoot after over 100 days. It took me time to convince myself because somewhere I was like, ‘How will it be possible to maintain distance and all?’ But when I reached the set, the fear eased because I could see safety measures being followed. There aren’t many people on the sets, work is being segregated to avoid physical proximity, masks, sanitisers are in place, proper checking is being done,” says the actor, who shot for Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India and Funhit Mein Jaari recently.

Recounting the shooting experience amid safety guidelines, Bhasin shares that she’s being mindful. “While shooting one of the scenes, I kept my hands behind and didn’t move much so I don’t touch anything on the set up that was created for the stunt. So that fear would always be there when you’re outside, exposed to the virus,” says the 30-year-old.

 



Talking about the last four months that everyone has been holed up inside their homes, Bhasin says the lockdown turned out to be the longest break that she couldn’t even think of taking in the last five years.

“My routine earlier was getting up, getting ready and reach the set. Since our shooting schedules are usually long and hectic, I’d come back at night only to sleep. But during lockdown, I had enough time for myself. Now we’ve to get back to work to earn money to survive. We’ve all been relying on our savings, but for how long? And what about daily wage earners? We all need to act responsibly and continue working,” she says.

The actor shares that her family, who’re in Kota, Rajasthan, was anxious too, but later, they too were encouraging. “My mother told me how to go about everything from packing my lunch to what do after I come back home. My family knows that I’m the happiest while working. I could also feel the change within me the moment I went back to work,” she ends.

