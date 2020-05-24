Jasmin Bhasin: These unpredictable Covid-19 times have emotionally affected kids too

There are two sides of every coin. And so, even as social media is being lauded by many during these Covid-19 times for helping everyone to stay connected, and for spread awareness, one can’t deny the dash of negativity that exists too. Actor Jasmin Bhasin agrees, and adds that now, more than ever, people must focus on consuming positive things online.

“At times things go out of hand and turn too toxic to handle. And I believe we all have it in ourselves to deal with the negativity with courage and smile. As far as social media is concerned, let’s think about how it has made our lives better even at this time when we all are cooped up in one place. How we can send messages and it helps us stay in touch with loved ones,” she says.

The 29-year-old is consciously avoiding being preachy online. “Most of us by now know how to stay safe from the virus, so there is no point in repeating. I want to spread positivity and smile, something that I am supposed to do both as a responsible person and actor,” she adds.

Highlighting the concern being raised around mental health in these days, Bhasin, who has a major fan following among kids, shares that many of us often fail to understand the stress they go through. “Much like adults, these unpredictable times have also affected them emotionally. I’ve been trying to interact with them through my fan pages via live conversations. They ask about how I spend my day, when would I go back to work and talk about what they are facing,” she says.

While the actor is worried about her parents, grandmother and brother who live in Kota, she ensures she keeps in touch with them. “Thankfully, they are taking precautions… I was quite tense initially, but now I’ve realised that I need to stay strong to keep them happy. My pets (two dogs Mia and Rambo) are keeping me company. The love from my fans also makes me smile and believe that this too shall pass,” adds Bhasin, urging everyone to use this time to self-introspect and see how we can change our lives for the better.