Sections
E-Paper
Home / TV / Jasmin Bhasin: Why complain about long shoot hours when you joined TV knowing that’s how it works?

Jasmin Bhasin: Why complain about long shoot hours when you joined TV knowing that’s how it works?

Actor Jasmin Bhasin says actors get stereotyped in every medium then why is so much being said only about television.

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 12:06 IST

By Shreya Mukherjee, Hindustan Times

Jasmin Bhasin is known for TV shows such as Tashan-E-Ishq, Dil Se Dil Tak and Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel. She is reportedly a part of the upcoming season of Bigg Boss.

Talks around gruelling shooting hours on television is not new and even during the pandemic, actors are doing longer shifts to create a bank of content. Jasmin Bhasin says the medium expects a lot out of anyone who’s working in front of, and behind the camera and that’s how it has always been.

“Survival on television is possible only if you have the discipline and dedication. Why complain about long working hours when you joined TV knowing that’s how it works? There are many TV actors who’re good performers but don’t want to commit the time medium demands. The 12-13 hours work hours is something we all comply to. It’s not like rules are different for different people. We’ve to adjust,” says the actor.

Like many, Bhasin, too, feels that TV is going through a great phase in terms of content and there are so many different kind of subjects being explored.

 



“We see mature love stories, social stigmas being addressed, shows based on youth content, reality shows and much more. I won’t deny that at times, we do go overboard, but then audience enjoys that as well. We’ve to cater to different tastes and sensibilities. The focus on TV is on content-driven stories and characters viewers can connect to,” says the actor, who has been garnering praises for a bold photo shoot that she recently did.

Ask if she’s trying to break free from the image, Bhasin shares, “I wanted to experiment. I didn’t click those pictures to fetch work, but yes, if they get me good roles, why not! There are stigmas that only vamps can go bold on TV. That’s wrong.”

Talking about characters being stereotyped, she adds that it happens in every medium and not just small screen.

“But why so much gets said and written only about TV? I also feel in the times of social media, when our personal identity is being revealed, actors are slowly moving away from getting trapped in an image,”she muses.

Even though Bhasin has no plans of quitting TV, she’s open to work in films and on the web. “The kind of work I’ve done so far on TV, I’d like to get a similar exposure in both the mediums in terms of characters. I’m sure that would work out. Till that happens, I’m proud doing TV,” she ends.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

Author tweets @Shreya_MJ

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Alarming increase in active Covid cases; Mumbai sees 20% jump in fortnight
Sep 05, 2020 11:07 IST
India allows testing on demand for Covid-19
Sep 05, 2020 10:40 IST
Rajnath meets Chinese counterpart amid border tensions. Here’s what happened
Sep 05, 2020 12:37 IST
How India reached the grim figure of 4 million Covid-19 cases
Sep 05, 2020 11:40 IST

latest news

India-Bangladesh inland waterway route to be operational from today: All you need to know
Sep 05, 2020 12:52 IST
Aaron Finch second-fastest after Virat Kohli to score 2000 T20I runs
Sep 05, 2020 12:50 IST
Akshay’s Bell Bottom look from sets goes viral, Charu, Rajeev reunited
Sep 05, 2020 12:51 IST
V movie review: Nani’s film is a colossal mess of an action-thriller
Sep 05, 2020 12:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.