Jasmin Bhasin: Why complain about long shoot hours when you joined TV knowing that’s how it works?

Jasmin Bhasin is known for TV shows such as Tashan-E-Ishq, Dil Se Dil Tak and Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel. She is reportedly a part of the upcoming season of Bigg Boss.

Talks around gruelling shooting hours on television is not new and even during the pandemic, actors are doing longer shifts to create a bank of content. Jasmin Bhasin says the medium expects a lot out of anyone who’s working in front of, and behind the camera and that’s how it has always been.

“Survival on television is possible only if you have the discipline and dedication. Why complain about long working hours when you joined TV knowing that’s how it works? There are many TV actors who’re good performers but don’t want to commit the time medium demands. The 12-13 hours work hours is something we all comply to. It’s not like rules are different for different people. We’ve to adjust,” says the actor.

Like many, Bhasin, too, feels that TV is going through a great phase in terms of content and there are so many different kind of subjects being explored.

“We see mature love stories, social stigmas being addressed, shows based on youth content, reality shows and much more. I won’t deny that at times, we do go overboard, but then audience enjoys that as well. We’ve to cater to different tastes and sensibilities. The focus on TV is on content-driven stories and characters viewers can connect to,” says the actor, who has been garnering praises for a bold photo shoot that she recently did.

Ask if she’s trying to break free from the image, Bhasin shares, “I wanted to experiment. I didn’t click those pictures to fetch work, but yes, if they get me good roles, why not! There are stigmas that only vamps can go bold on TV. That’s wrong.”

Talking about characters being stereotyped, she adds that it happens in every medium and not just small screen.

“But why so much gets said and written only about TV? I also feel in the times of social media, when our personal identity is being revealed, actors are slowly moving away from getting trapped in an image,”she muses.

Even though Bhasin has no plans of quitting TV, she’s open to work in films and on the web. “The kind of work I’ve done so far on TV, I’d like to get a similar exposure in both the mediums in terms of characters. I’m sure that would work out. Till that happens, I’m proud doing TV,” she ends.

