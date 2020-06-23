Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij celebrate son Rajveer’s birthday, see video, pics

TV actors Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij celebrated the fourth birthday of their adopted son, Rajveer, at their residence on Monday. Taking to Instagram and sharing that they had done all the decorations themselves, Jay wrote along with the video: “HAPPY BIRTHDAY @rajveercutestar he turned 4 today wish my son guys @mahhivij @manojray303 @iamkhushiray.”

Moments from Rajveer’s birthday celebrations.

Jay’s fans shared their wishes for the little boy. One user said: “Happy birthday raj.. god bless you ..stay happy and healthy forever . Love your sister’s tara & khushi” while another wrote: “Happiest Birthday to d lil rockstar...n God Bless the amazing family...”

In the video, we can see Rajveer, his older sister Khushi and Jay and Mahhi’s biological child Tara. There are two other women in the video. Jay also introduces Rajveer’s biological father Manoj. The little boy is clearly very happy with all the decorations and the two cakes for him. At one point in the video, Jay asks him how old is he now and Rajveer proudly declares that he is four.

Mahhi also posted and wrote: “Happy birthday my precious Rajveer! You are loved, today, tomorrow and always! Your birthday brings happy memories and a reminder of how you continue to bring joy to our lives. We love you my darling Rajveer!”

In August last year, they welcomed a baby girl and named her Tara. Welcoming her, Jay had written: “The future just arrived,a brand new baby here to play.Ten little fingers ten little toes,mommy’s eyes and daddy’s nose.. Thank you princess for choosing us as your parents ITS A GIRL.”

Mahhi Vij had written: “Twinkle twinkle little star we made a wish and here you are.thank you for choosing us as your parents.we feel complete.We are blessed with baby girl thank u god for everything this one is special thank you.We feel blessed.My best friend is here.Meri zindagi Badal diI prayed for u my little angel thank u for coming n giving meaning to my life.so much to talk so much to give..”

