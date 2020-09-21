Jennifer Aniston puts out trash can fire 4 times in Emmy 2020’s most hilarious moment so far. Watch

Host Jimmy Kimmel should sure be glad about having Jennifer Aniston by his side at Monday night’s Emmy Awards ceremony. In a hilariously wild moment, Jimmy started a trash can fire on stage but it took Jennifer repeated attempts to put it out.

Jimmy, who is hosting a special, coronavirus-safe and socially distanced ceremony at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles, surely underestimated the flammable properties of a sanitiser liquid. On stage, after reading out a winner’s name, Jimmy doused the envelop in sanitiser liquid, put it in trash can and set fire to it. However, soon the fire broke into large flames when Jennifer had to intervene.

She brought a fire extinguisher and doused the fire once, twice and even thrice. However, every few seconds, the flames would rise up again. On the fourth attempt, as Jimmy held the roasted envelope with a set of tongs, Jennifer really went in for the kill and put out the fire.

Jimmy shared the video on Twitter and wrote, “Jennifer Aniston puts out a fire and saves the #Emmys.” Watch it here:

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards were originally slated to be held at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was decided that the ceremony will be held virtually from the actors’ homes across the US. “This has been a miserable year... we’ve been quarantined and locked down, confined to our homes like prisoners,” said Jimmy ahead of the ceremony. “What did we find in that dark and lonely tunnel? We found a friend who is there for us 24 hours a day -- our old pal, television.”

