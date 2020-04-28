Sections
Home / TV / Jennifer Winget’s show Beyhadh 2 becomes lockdown casualty, actor says, ‘Something better will come of this’

Jennifer Winget’s show Beyhadh 2 becomes lockdown casualty, actor says, ‘Something better will come of this’

The actor says that the decision to pull the plug on the much-loved show is indeed sad

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 15:51 IST

By Shreya Mukherjee, Hindustan Times

Actor Jennifer Winget hopes that fans of the show will understand the reason behind the decision

Actor Jennifer Winger is as “sad” as fans of her show Beyhadh 2 after reports that the show will be going off air amid the Covid-19 crisis and the subsequent lockdown, but she’s staying positive.

Soon after the news came, #DontAxeBeyhadh2 started trending on social media platforms Twitter and Instagram, as fans tagged the channel and actors, who are a part of the show, requesting them to not end the show abruptly.

Expressing her thoughts, Winget tells us, “For a show so loved and followed and one that is close to my heart as well, it definitely feels sad to have to pull the plug on it. But something better will come of this, there will be better days. I am sure our fans understand and are still with us whatever the outcome!” 

The 34-year-old shares that since Beyhadh 2 was a finite show, the team was planning to wrap up the story by May as it is.



“While we were looking to wrap the show by May anyway, the current lockdown did place constraints which I am sure make it impossible to physically and realistically see the show through. And this goes not just for Beyhadh 2, but any and every other show, production house or channel,” she adds.

Highlighting that in times of the Covid-19 crisis, everyone’s well-being is important, the actor shares that somewhere, she could see this fate for the show coming. 

“With safety -- our own, our fellow cast and crew -- as the utmost priority; and we’re talking huge number of people involved and required to carry things forward. And also ultimately looking at the current number of cases in the country and state, it seemed bound to happen,” she shares.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Sensationalising facts’: Sitharaman slams Rahul Gandhi for RBI list tweet
Apr 29, 2020 10:59 IST
Kejriwal shares ‘happy’ news, says only 3 of 529 media persons Covid-19 positive in Delhi
Apr 29, 2020 11:02 IST
Virus may keep coming back every year: Experts
Apr 29, 2020 04:56 IST
Woman with £2,500 Covid-19 kit won’t donate to healthcare workers: Report
Apr 29, 2020 11:01 IST

latest news

YouTube expands fact-check feature to US video searches during pandemic
Apr 29, 2020 11:48 IST
CBSE says no change in decision regarding holding of Class 10th, 12th board exams
Apr 29, 2020 11:48 IST
Irrfan Khan dies at 54
Apr 29, 2020 11:51 IST
Those without permission shouldn’t practice it: Delhi health minister on plasma therapy for Covid-19
Apr 29, 2020 11:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.