John Krasinski explains why he sold hit quarantine series Some Good News

Hollywood star John Krasinski had a virtual reunion with his The Office co-star Rainn Wilson to discuss his beloved quarantine YouTube series Some Good News. Appearing on Wilson’s Instagram Live series Hey There, Human on SoulPancake, the actor revealed how he started the show.

The show became very popular during its eight-episode run but Krasinski eventually decided to sell it to ViacomCBS. "Well it's funny, it was one of those things where I was only planning on doing eight of them during quarantine, because I have these other things that I'm going to be having to do very soon, like Jack Ryan and all this other stuff. More than that...writing, directing, and producing — all those things — with a couple of my friends was so much,” the actor told Wilson.

"I knew it wouldn't be sustainable with my prior commitments," Krasinski said, adding that the only option he had was to either stop the show altogether or sell it to another team. "I would love to keep doing the show from my office forever. It just wasn't sustainable." The actor, however, assured fans that they had not seen the last of him on the show.

"In eight weeks (the show) went from not existing to now being on one of these huge news networks. We have a lot of really fun stuff planned, and I can't wait to dig in. I'm going to be a part of it whenever I can, and I'm going to host a couple and bring on a different community of people. But we're really, really excited about it."

Krasinski said hosting the show, where he connected with his former The Office stars such as Wilson and Steve Carell, was a life affirming experience for him. "I've received the most amazingly kind notes about how much that show meant to everyone, but the truth is, it meant no more to anyone than me. That's probably the most emotionally fulfilled I’ve ever felt in my entire life," he said.

Also read: Kartik Aaryan brings us some good news during coronavirus times, gets inspired by John Krasinski

For the A Quiet Place director-actor the idea for Some Good News was a way to get out of the quarantine isolation. Just after he heard that the film's sequel was delayed, he decided to go ahead with the show.

"I felt like I was part of a really, really special community of people who not only brought all the good news but all this interaction, and we had the most fantastic community of people like you and SoulPancake. That's how we feel about the Some Good News Community. It was so much fun to celebrate good things during this really weird time," Krasinski said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more