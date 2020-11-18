Juhi Chawla is excited on being part of a question on Kaun Banega Crorepati: ‘Technically not on the hotseat but in spirit ’

Actor Juhi Chawla is happy that Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 featured a question based on her during their Diwali special episode. She has shared a tweet, excited that she could be a part of the show. In her tweet, Juhi shared a screenshot of a television screen as host Amitabh Bachchan asked the question. Juhi wrote, “Look! I’m on KBC this season! Technically not on the hotseat but in spirit @SrBachchan @SonyTV #KBC #KaunBanegaCrorepati.”

The question asked was: Which of these actresses share their name with a flower? The options provided were Karisma, Juhi, Kareena and Jaya. Juhi is a type of jasmine flower.

Earlier, a question was asked on the show based on actor Sanjana Sanghi. Amitabh asked: “Which actress made her debut, in a leading role, in the film that featured this song?” The question was followed by an audio clip of the title track of Dil Bechara. The contestant in the hot seat smiled as she heard the song and picked the right answer.

An overwhelmed Sanjana wrote, “TALA LAGA DIYA JAYE! My entire childhood, every single weekday night was dedicated to family viewing of our indomitable legend @amitabhbachchan in Kaun Banega Crorepati. The unrealistic dreamer in me had gone far enough to imagine myself being in the hot seat, trying to be my nerdy best and answer the General Knowledge questions. But to be kicking off a new KBC season with this question? #KaunBanegaCrorepati #DreamOn.”

Also see: Ibrahim Ali Khan shares relatable post-Diwali struggle, fans gush over his dapper photoshoot

This season, Kaun Banega Crorepati has made crorepatis out of two women already. First Nazia Nasim won Rs 1 crore and on Tuesday’s episode, IPS officer Mohita Sharma walked away with Rs 1 crore as well.

Follow @htshowbiz for more