Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii actor Sachin Kumar dies of heart attack, Chetan Hansraj and Rakesh Paul express shock

Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii actor Sachin Kumar died of a heart attack on Friday. Several members of the television industry such as Rakesh Paul and Chetan Hansraj expressed their shock.

Updated: May 16, 2020 09:32 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Sachin Kumar had quit acting and become a photographer.

Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii actor Sachin Kumar died of a heart attack on Friday. Several members of the television industry such as Rakesh Paul, Chetan Hansraj, Vineet Raina and Surbhi Tiwari have expressed their condolences, according to a Times of India report.

Sachin, who also appeared in Lajja as the negative lead, had since quit acting and become a photographer. His friend Rakesh Paul confirmed the news and told TOI, “Yes, it is heart-breaking to share the news, but it is true. I couldn’t see him by the time I learnt about his demise, he was already taken to the crematorium. What I have learnt is that he went to sleep and the next day he did not open the door. His parents panicked and they got keys and when they opened the door, he had passed away. He was staying with his parents. The incident happened probably late in the night or early morning.”

 

Expressing his shock, Chetan Hansraj told SpotboyE, “It’s very shocking. I also got to know about the news from Facebook and hence I don’t know the actual reason for his death. We had worked together in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii but he had quit acting a long time back.”



Producer of Lajja, Benaifer Kohli was quoted by SpotboyE as saying, “He was a very sweet boy, and it’s very heartbreaking to hear the news of his death.”

