Unlock 1.0: Kamya Panjabi Dang says, “We must start working for those who need to earn a living to survive”

As everyone gets into the unlock mode, entertainment industry, too, is also gearing to resume shoots soon and actors are prepping to be back on sets, though with precautions.

And so, Kamya Panjabi Dang recently returned to Mumbai from Gurugram, as shooting of her TV show Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, is expected to start this month. She also posted a picture with her daughter Aara (9) in wearing PPE and captioned it, “work calling”.

Kamya tells us, “Though we knew that Aara (her nine-year-old daughter) and I would have to return to Mumbai the moment work resumes, my family, especially my husband (Shalabh Dang) was worried. Thankfully, we’ve reached home safely.”

Impressed with the preventive measures being taken by authorities, the actor shares that both the airports (Delhi and Mumbai) provided them with the required facilities.

“When I came to Delhi, these airports weren’t checking properly and passengers were roaming around without mask and not practising social distancing. But, this time, since there are lesser flights, there were fewer people, our temperatures were checked, everything was getting sanitised at intervals,” she shares.

However, Kamya,40, sounds upset talking about some passengers misbehaving with the authorities at the airport.

“Why blame the government for everything? I saw many rushing to take their seats in the flight and when it landed, while we were told two rows will be emptied at a time, many started jostling. I’ve also been noticing how people are taking advantage of relaxations and roaming around without masks. If they fall sick, who’s to be blamed?” she asks.

Given the virus scare is still there, did she think of taking time before getting back to work? “No, I wanted to get back to work,” says Kamya, adding, “Aur kis baat ka time? I really don’t understand. People who can afford to stay at home, they can and write on social media about it. But, there are many who must go back to work to earn a living. We must go back to work for them. It’s the middle class that suffers. They can’t beg and can’t survive without work.”

Talking about how she would ensure all possible precautions at work, Kamya has a plan in mind, already.

“I’ll do my own makeup. Get my costumes home a day before, wash and iron. Since I have a separate room, all my belongings will be kept there. I’ll carry all my stuff from home. I’m ready to shoot for 12 hours like usual if things are in place,” she shares, adding why she needs to be extra cautious “because of my mother and daughter at home.”

