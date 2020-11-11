Kamya Panjabi on first Diwali after marriage: The special plan this year should be to stay at home with family

Actor Kamya Panjabi got married in February this year, and will celebrate her first Diwali with husband Shalabh Dang. And naturally, she’s excited about the festivities. She tells us that she has already applied for leave from the shoot of her daily soap, which in itself is very tough for her.

“I’ll be flying to Delhi to be with my husband and in-laws. I’m such a workaholic, even at the time of my wedding I didn’t want the show to suffer. Also, I don’t let my producers use my duplicate, most actors have them. This why it’s necessary for me to be present at the shoots. The duplicates don’t have the attitude and don’t know the character and stand like a robot. They should be trained either,” says the 41-year-old.

Now that she finally has some time off, owing to also the current storyline on her show, Panjabi says, “We have thought what all we will be doing. There’s happiness. We recently celebrated Karva Chauth, and we didn’t know it would go off so well, because I am a big foodie!”

Has Dang also taken an off for Diwali? Panjabi confesses that he is in the healthcare sector, and with the current situation in mind, nothing is confirmed.

“I don’t even tell him (to take any off), and support him in this. He keeps going for emergencies, I don’t know if he would have an off. I am sure he has an off on Diwali, but you know what’s happening right now,” says the actor.

Since she talks about the Covid 19 pandemic, it’s a given that festivities for Diwali will be affected too. Panjabi agrees and says it’s actually for the better, the restrictions we all need to practice.

“We have kids, but we won’t do anything, and not go for parties outside. The special plan for everyone should be spending time with your family, because usually on Diwali we go outside, there is no time to sit with family. We light the diyas, do the puja, and are out. You should spend time with your parents, have dinner with each other,” she says.

