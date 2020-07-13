Sections
Kamya Panjabi opposes demand for TV shoots to be stopped: 'Every show feeds many mouths'

Kamya Panjabi opposes demand for TV shoots to be stopped: ‘Every show feeds many mouths’

Kamya Panjabi is against the demand to completely shut down the shoots of all television shows after Parth Samthaan tested positive for Covid-19.

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 15:38 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Kamya Panjabi reasoned that many set workers and daily wage labourers are dependent on television shows for their livelihood.

Actor Kamya Panjabi defended the television industry for resuming shoots, after a Twitter user cited the case of actor Parth Samthaan testing positive for Covid-19 and said that all shoots for daily soaps must be halted immediately. She said that many were dependent on television shows to earn their livelihood and that the situation must be dealt ‘maturely’.

“India initiatied unlock 1 n things needs 2 slowly get back 2 normal.Every show feeds in very many mouths,people step out of their homes 2 feed in their families.The pain is higher 4 the daily wages category.This can happen in any industry,we all need 2 own this n act maturely,” she wrote on Twitter.

Kamya was responding to a user who said that shoots for all television shows must be halted in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. “#ParthSamthaan tests positive for #COVID19!! All channels need to be responsible!! Can we stop shooting!! We are not desperate to see these daily soaps!! Get a life guys!!,” the user wrote. Shoots resumed in June, after a three-month gap. Production houses have been asked to follow strict guidelines of social distancing and hygiene.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan keeps up with his routine in isolation ward during treatment for Covid-19



On Sunday, Parth tested positive for Covid-19, leading to the shoot of the Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot being stopped immediately. He said in an Instagram post that he had ‘mild symptoms’ and was under self-quarantine. He also urged those who came in contact with him in the last few days to get themselves tested.



Balaji Telefilms, producers of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, said in a statement that they were taking all the precautionary measures as outlined in the guidelines. “Our first priority is to help protect our talent, production crew and employees. We are taking all the precautions detailed in the guideline. We were and will continue following all medical protocols set by the authorities and have implemented guidelines concerning social interactions, hygiene, travel, and visits to the sets,” the statement said.

