Sections
Home / TV / Kamya Panjabi says Shalabh Dang’s expensive gift made her uncomfortable: ‘I was in a relationship where I didn’t even get a rose’

Kamya Panjabi says Shalabh Dang’s expensive gift made her uncomfortable: ‘I was in a relationship where I didn’t even get a rose’

Kamya Panjabi talks about her first date with husband Shalabh Dang, what she likes about him and more.

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 18:25 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Kamya Panjabi and Shalabh Dang got married earlier this year.

TV actor Kamya Panjabi has revealed that her husband Shalabh Dang gifted her Swarovski earrings when they first met, adding that it was a shock for her.

Kamya told Pinkvilla in an interview, “When he came to meet me for the first time, he gifted me Swarovski earrings and I was surprised and I was uncomfortable as well. I was in a relationship where I did not get even a rose so when I get a gift like that, I was taken back but he was adamant. I took it so that he doesn’t feel bad but the next time I met him I gifted him AirPods to balance it out.” She has earlier revealed that Shalabh liked her and they chatted sometime before they met. They got married in February this year.

Also read: Mona Singh on rumours of fight with Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain creator Ekta Kapoor: ‘We were laughing about it’

Elaborating on what she liked about him, she added, “Firstly, maturity and responsibilities towards family are what I looked at in him. Also, how responsible as a parent the person is, so these things attracted me to him. Secondly, he is understanding of my profession and that support mattered to me the most. And he loves unconditionally.”

 



Kamya was earlier married to Bunty Negi and has 11-year-old daughter Aara with him. Shalabh also has a son named Ishan from his first marriage.

On the professional front, Kamya has worked in popular soaps including Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi and Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak? She was also a contestant on the popular reality show Bigg Boss 7.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Three of family among four fresh Covid-19 cases in Mohali
Jun 05, 2020 18:57 IST
Woman gang-raped, singed with cigarette in front of 5-year-old son in Kerala
Jun 05, 2020 18:56 IST
‘More arrests soon’: Kerala minister after 1 held in elephant’s death case
Jun 05, 2020 18:51 IST
COVID-19: Jamia Millia Islamia to open its offices with 50 per cent staff
Jun 05, 2020 18:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.