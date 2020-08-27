Kamya Panjabi: Society uses the word ‘separation and divorce’ as an abuse, I am re-married and happy

Sections
Actor Kamya Panjabi says people troll those who are divorced or a single parent, or if they want to start a new life.

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 22:10 IST

By Rishabh Suri, Hindustan Times

Actor Kamya Panjabi recently produced a short film.

Actor Kamya Panjabi is known to be fearless when it comes to talking about anything, be it her own life, or even the rampant unfair practices in showbiz.

The actor says that the mentality of the society still is such that they can’t accept a woman taking critical life decisions for herself. In her case, it was divorcing and re-marrying.

She shares, “I’m trolled on social media that ‘in our families, separation and divorce doesn’t take place’ ‘Divorce is a very painful word, bhagwaan na kare kisi ke saath ho’. Our society uses that word as an abuse. If someone is divorced or a single parent, or wants to start a new life, they will get trolled, and people will not support them.” 

Panjabi is now married to Shalabh Dang. The 41-year-old still has to field trolls on social media.



On how does she not let it get to her, she says, “It makes me stronger. See where I am today, and the kind of work I am doing. I raised my voice, darr ke nahi baithi ‘Oh, I can’t start my life again, or I can’t marry again’. I did that with a very nice man, I am happy. I didn’t think that I am a woman, so I can’t speak, or I will get trolled if I do.”

She reveals that a lot of people, including celebs hesitate in being vocal about their opinion on any thing — just because they are scared of the trolling. “I have seen a lot of people, who don’t raise their voice, and I am talking about celebs. ‘Chhodo, kaun bolega’, they think like this. This is how we have been brought up, we run away from things,” says Panjabi, who decided to instead channelise her thoughts into a short film centered on the girl child recently.

She tells us, “It’s a mirror to society, and the hard truth. I have seen so many families where the girl is intelligent in studies, but she is married off. If the first child is a girl, the family wants a boy, and another child is born within another year. Women are also beaten. It has also happened that I fight for them, but the girl herself is not taking a stand because she has grown up like that, they don’t take a stand. That’s why I wanted to make a film on this ♦subject, and I also didn’t sell it intentionally, I didn’t want to monetise it.”

