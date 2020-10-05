Kamya Punjabi says Sidharth Shukla is ‘stealing’ Bigg Boss 14: ‘Is this Bigg Boss 13?’

Looks like Bigg Boss 13 hangover on the latest season of the Salman Khan hosted television reality show is far from over. Ex-contestants like Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan have made an appearance but the presence of Sidharth Shukla is causing quite a flutter.

The actor took to Twitter to express her thoughts and wrote: “Is this #BB13 ? This looks like a @sidharth_shukla show again Smiling face with open mouth you stealing it again my friend Ok handStar-struckSmiling face with open mouth #BiggBoss14 @ColorsTV.”

This season of Bigg Boss seems to have undergone a slight change - while popular ex-contestants and winners have made appearances in the past seasons too, this time around, it appears they will have a much bigger role inside the house and will also stay longer. On Day 1 itself, Sidharth, Gauahar and Hina were seen discussing housemates, who need to stay with them. Later, they were seen rejecting some candidates. Gauahar had announced new rules too.

As per new rule book, Gauahar would take charge of the kitchen and the contestants would be allowed to work, cook or eat as per her wishes. Sidharth would have control over the bedroom. He would get to decide the sleeping arrangements and Hina, meanwhile, would decide who gets to use the luxuries of the house - Bigg Boss mall, spa and gym. She would also need to allow only seven items out of the contestants’ luggage per day to be used.

The new season of Bigg Boss has a bunch of stars from the television industry - names include Rubina Diliak, Abhinav Shukla, Eijaz Khan and Jasmine Bhasin are well known names on TV, Sara Gurpal and Shehzad Deol are popular names from Punjab. Nikki Tamboli is a south actor.

