Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / TV / Kamya Punjabi slams Eijaz Khan: ‘He was neither there when Kavita Kaushik’s dad passed away nor when she got married’

Kamya Punjabi slams Eijaz Khan: ‘He was neither there when Kavita Kaushik’s dad passed away nor when she got married’

Kamya Punjabi said that Eijaz Khan’s claim that Kavita Kaushik and he were close friends is false. Kamya added that Eijaz was neither there at the time of Kavita’s father’s demise nor when she got married.

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 09:17 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Kamya Punjabi defended her friend Kavita Kaushik and claimed that Eijaz Khan was playing the victim card.

Former Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Punjabi has come out in support of her close friend, Kavita Kaushik, and denounced Eijaz Khan’s claims of friendship. Things got heated in Bigg Boss 14 last week when Kavita lashed out at Eijaz for claiming that she is his friend and said that they never spent any time together.

Kamya, who has been defending Kavita on Twitter ever since the fight broke out, said that Eijaz is ‘(playing) the victim card of a friend having been let down’. Kamya also said that Eijaz was not around for important moments in Kavita’s life, including her father’s death and even her marriage.

Talking to The Times of India, Kamya said, “First, let me tell you that Kavita and I have been very thick friends for 15-16 years. As for Eijaz, he was neither there when Kavita’s dad passed away nor when she got married. Toh phir woh Kavita ka dost kaise hua (So, how is he Kavita’s friend)? Eijaz is using Kavita’s presence in Bigg Boss 14 to play the victim card of a friend having been let down.”

During the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, Kavita told host Salman Khan that she cooked for Eijaz during the lockdown, as he requested her to. However, that did not signify a friendship, she said.



Kamya shared, “It wasn’t that Eijaz didn’t have food in his house or didn’t have the money to buy food, when Kavita sent it to him. It was just that his cook wasn’t around. Those days, Kavita was preparing some dishes and putting some pictures of that on her social media accounts. Eijaz happened to call her and said, ‘Mujhe yeh khaana banane se bahut dar lagta hai aur mera cook nahin hai, tum mere liye khaana bana do (I am scared of cooking and my cook is not around, please make some food for me)’.”

Also see | On Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa honours star: ‘Nice to see myself on the biggest, tallest screen in the world’

Last week, Kavita slammed Eijaz for claiming that she is one of his few friends in the industry. She said, “Maine aapke saath koi time spend nahi kiya ki aap bolte ho 5-6 doston mein se yeh ek meri dost hai (I have not spent any time with you that you claim that I am one of the five or six friends from the industry that you have.).” She also said that she felt ‘used’ by him.

Eijaz later broke down and said that he really considered Kavita to be his friend and was hurt by her accusations. She was evicted from Bigg Boss 14 on Monday night, along with Nishant Singh Malkhani.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar polls: PM Modi to wrap up his campaigning with 2 rallies today
Nov 03, 2020 09:22 IST
LIVE: 8.05% voting recorded till 9am in second phase of Bihar assembly polls
Nov 03, 2020 09:59 IST
India reports another low in daily Covid-19 cases in months at 38,310; recoveries over 7.6 million
Nov 03, 2020 09:49 IST
Nitish Kumar will never become CM again after November 10: Chirag Paswan
Nov 03, 2020 10:01 IST

latest news

Fatima says she has ‘no intention of getting married’ in the near future
Nov 03, 2020 10:18 IST
On Shah Rukh’s birthday, Aamir wishes him the one thing SRK cannot ‘earn’
Nov 03, 2020 10:18 IST
One wrong vote will push Bihar towards jungle raj: Sushil Kumar Modi urges voters to be cautious
Nov 03, 2020 10:15 IST
Covid-19: Interpol postpones its 194-member General Assembly for the first time
Nov 03, 2020 10:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.