Kanika Mann says relatives accused her of ‘defaming’ family by becoming an actor: ‘My father said he will get me married’

Television actor Kanika Mann said that though her father was not supportive of her decision to become an actor initially, he has now come around.

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 12:34 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Kanika Mann said that her father threatened to get her married when she shot for a music video without his knowledge.

Television actor Kanika Mann, who plays the titular role in the popular show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, said that her father was not in favour of her pursuing acting as a career. She revealed that after she surreptitiously shot for a music video, there was a ‘lot of drama’ and he even threatened to pull her out of college and get her married.

In an interview with The Times of India, Kanika said, “I knew that my father would never agree to it. So initially I thought of pursuing it without his knowledge and wanted to hide from him. But this couldn’t have lasted for long. It was something that I could have never hidden from him as it would have come on TV had I not told him.”

“And it happened, I had shot for a music video without his knowledge and he saw it on TV and came to know about it. He was very angry and there was a lot of drama at home. My father asked me to leave my studies and said he will get me married as I was not listening to him. He asked me to return home,” she added.

Kanika, who hails from Panipat, said that not many in her family ventured out of the city for work. When she started acting, her relatives accused her of ‘defaming’ them by choosing a profession in showbiz.



“Such was the typical mindset. It was a difficult phase. But now my father’s doubts are clear. And if someone speaks anything against me, then he makes them understand why and what I am doing. Yes, he is now very supportive,” she said.

The shoot of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega has been stalled since mid-March, owing to the coronavirus outbreak. Kanika, who is spending the lockdown with her family in Panipat, will soon return to Mumbai and resume shooting for the show.

