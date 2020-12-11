Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath twin in matching T-shirts at daughter Anayra’s first birthday bash. See inside photos

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath’s baby girl Anayra turned one on Thursday and the couple celebrated the milestone with an ocean-themed birthday party. Kapil took to Instagram to share pictures from the celebrations and to thank everyone for sending love and good wishes to the little one.

“Thank you so much for sending ur love n blessings to our laado on her first bday. Ginni n Kapil. #gratitude #blessings #anayra #happybirthdayanayra,” he wrote.

In the pictures, Kapil and Ginni were seen dressed in matching black T-shirts, which said ‘Anayra turns one’. His mother could also be seen wearing the same tee. The birthday girl wore a pink frock and a tiara. She later changed into a white top with a blue and pink tulle skirt.

Kapil’s co-stars from The Kapil Sharma Show showered love on the adorable photos. Actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek wrote, “So sweet God bless, so happy to see this.” Comedian Chandan Prabhakar wrote, “Muah muahhhh wishing a very happy wala 1st bday to ma doll #Anayra. Jug jug Jio. God bless you. Love.”

Other industry colleagues also sent in their wishes. Actor Shreyas Talpade wrote, “Happy birthday to our little angel, sending lots of love & loads of sweet sweet kisses. Stay blessed.” Actor-singer Sophie Choudry wrote, “Lots of love to sabse pyari pari.”

Kapil currently hosts The Kapil Sharma Show, which is being filmed without a live audience amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Talking to Pinkvilla in July, he had revealed that his wife was the one who urged him to resume work after months of a break.

“Ginni was the one to push me to resume shoot. Usi ne toh bheja ki kaam dhandha karo sar kha gaye mera 4 mahine se (She was the one to send me to work, joking that I annoyed her in the last four months). Honestly, I was confused if I should resume work but she is the one who pushed me towards it. I agreed reluctantly knowing she is trusting me. Aur aaj nahi toh kal karna hi hai... aur agar kal bhi aise hi karna hai toh aaj kyun nahi (We had to start working someday and we may still have to take all precautions so why not begin right away)?” he had said.

