Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / TV / Kapil Sharma and his mother work out simultaneously at home, comedian gives a peek into fitness session

Kapil Sharma and his mother work out simultaneously at home, comedian gives a peek into fitness session

Kapil Sharma has been religiously working on his fitness and even his mom is taking it seriously. He has shared a video as proof of the same on his Instagram stories.

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 14:46 IST

By Hindustan Times, New Delhi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Kapil Sharma has shared a video of him and his mother working out at home.

Kapil Sharma is focussing a lot on his fitness these days and even his mother is following suit. The comedian has now shared a glimpse of how he and his mother work out simultaneously at home as per their own calibre.

Kapil shared a short video which shows him running on a treadmill at home. His mother is seen taking a walk in the balcony and can be seen on the other side of the glass. He captioned the video, “Maa beta working out #FitIndia.” The video has the song Dil ye ziddi hai playing n the background.

 

Kapil had recently revealed in a behind-the-scenes Instagram video shared by Archana Puran Singh that he has lost 11 kilograms of weight. He said, “I was 92, now I am 81. He had added that he needed to look fit an upcoming web series.



 

In another video, shared by Archana, Krushna Abhishek had also confirmed that both he and Kapil have lost weight during the lockdown to look fit once the show resumed post lockdown.

Kapil had, however, taken it easy once the lockdown was imposed and all shoots were halted for an unknown period. He had told Times of India in an interview, “I told Ginni to consider the lockdown a blessing in disguise, as it will allow us to work out religiously. But it’s been 14 days and I haven’t worked out at all. Saara din baby ke saath khelta rehta hoon aur khaata rehta hoon (All day I play with the baby and eat food). However, I have decided to get back to my routine and my birthday resolution is to work out seriously and regularly.”

Also read: Deepika Padukone makes this photo with Ranbir Kapoor her Facebook, Instagram, Twitter display pic. Here’s why

Kapil is currently hosting his comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show, the shooting of which resumed after several months of break due to coronavirus pandemic. However, the live audience has now been replaced with cutouts of people as a safety measure.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers to be allowed into Delhi, says top cop, identifies protest site for them
Nov 27, 2020 15:02 IST
Navy’s MiG-29K trainer jet crashes into Arabian Sea; 1 pilot rescued, search on for the other
Nov 27, 2020 10:50 IST
PDP’s youth wing chief sent to NIA custody for alleged links with Hizbul
Nov 27, 2020 15:03 IST
Farmers’ protest: Delhi govt says no to converting 9 stadiums into detention centers
Nov 27, 2020 14:51 IST

latest news

Saudi-led coalition carries out air raids on Houthi barracks in Sanaa area, say residents
Nov 27, 2020 15:02 IST
Under fire over press freedom, Odisha announces sops for journalists
Nov 27, 2020 15:01 IST
Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Nov 27, 2020
Nov 27, 2020 15:01 IST
Indonesia’s new bill seeks to expand central bank mandate, formalise bond purchase
Nov 27, 2020 14:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.