Kapil Sharma and his mother work out simultaneously at home, comedian gives a peek into fitness session

Kapil Sharma is focussing a lot on his fitness these days and even his mother is following suit. The comedian has now shared a glimpse of how he and his mother work out simultaneously at home as per their own calibre.

Kapil shared a short video which shows him running on a treadmill at home. His mother is seen taking a walk in the balcony and can be seen on the other side of the glass. He captioned the video, “Maa beta working out #FitIndia.” The video has the song Dil ye ziddi hai playing n the background.

Kapil had recently revealed in a behind-the-scenes Instagram video shared by Archana Puran Singh that he has lost 11 kilograms of weight. He said, “I was 92, now I am 81. He had added that he needed to look fit an upcoming web series.

In another video, shared by Archana, Krushna Abhishek had also confirmed that both he and Kapil have lost weight during the lockdown to look fit once the show resumed post lockdown.

Kapil had, however, taken it easy once the lockdown was imposed and all shoots were halted for an unknown period. He had told Times of India in an interview, “I told Ginni to consider the lockdown a blessing in disguise, as it will allow us to work out religiously. But it’s been 14 days and I haven’t worked out at all. Saara din baby ke saath khelta rehta hoon aur khaata rehta hoon (All day I play with the baby and eat food). However, I have decided to get back to my routine and my birthday resolution is to work out seriously and regularly.”

Also read: Deepika Padukone makes this photo with Ranbir Kapoor her Facebook, Instagram, Twitter display pic. Here’s why

Kapil is currently hosting his comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show, the shooting of which resumed after several months of break due to coronavirus pandemic. However, the live audience has now been replaced with cutouts of people as a safety measure.

Follow @htshowbiz for more