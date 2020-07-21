Kapil Sharma gets ready for the shoot of his show, jokes his make-up artistes could be impostors

After four months, comedian Kapil Sharma has resumed shooting for The Kapil Sharma Show, amid the Covid-19 pandemic. He shared a behind-the-scenes picture of himself getting his hair and make-up done by men wearing face masks and gloves.

In his caption, Kapil quipped that he could not recognise them with the protective gear and they might as well be impostors. “Vishwas ki dor ke saath bandhe hain hum ek doosre ke saath, varna mujhe toh yeh bhi nahi pata ke yeh aadmi mere hi hai ya kisi aur ke (We are bound to each other by faith. Otherwise, who knows if these men are even part of my staff or someone else’s?) #shooting #shootlife #newnormal #2020 #tkss #thekapilsharmashow #comedy #fun #laughter,” he wrote.

Earlier, Kapil took to his Instagram stories to share videos of his co-stars Sumona Chakravarti and Bharti Singh getting sanitised on the set, as the shoot resumed. Their body temperatures and oxygen level were also checked.

Kapil spent time with his wife Ginni Chatrath and daughter Anayra during the Covid-19 pandemic. In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, he said that ‘time passes quickly when you have a child at home’. He also said that he consumed a lot of online content, wrote a stand-up skit and read a lot of books.

“I am happy India has a good control on things and I pray that the lockdown works and helps us get rid of the virus. People should follow it strictly but some of them aren’t taking it seriously as they don’t know the gravity of the situation. Only when our PM said so on TV, that many people realised their mistake. We should learn from countries that were prepared and ones that were not about what to do and what not to do,” he had said in March.

