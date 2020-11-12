Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / TV / Kapil Sharma meets old friend Navjot Singh Sidhu ‘after a long time’, binges on paranthas. See pics

Kapil Sharma meets old friend Navjot Singh Sidhu ‘after a long time’, binges on paranthas. See pics

Comedian Kapil Sharma and Navjot Singh Sidhu met after a long time in Amritsar recently, and shared pictures of their get-together on social media. Check them out here.

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 18:17 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Kapil Sharma and Navjot Singh Sidhu hug it out.

Comedian Kapil Sharma met his old friend and colleague Navjot Singh Sidhu in Punjab recently, and the two caught up over paranthas. Kapil took to social media to share pictures of their get-together.

On Wednesday, Kapil took to Instagram and wrote, “Meeting @navjotsinghsidhu paji n eating #pranthas after a long time. Thank you for all your love n extra large meals paji.” The pictures show Kapil and Sidhu sitting at a table, along with several others. Another picture in the collection shows the two embracing outside a bungalow.

 

Sidhu also took to Instagram to share the pictures. “Kapil the genius comes calling with dear friends Deepak, Rishi, and Gurjot...” he wrote in his caption. He also shared a video of their interaction, complete with Kapil cracking jokes, like the old days when he used to host Comedy Nights with Kapil, with Sidhu as the ‘judge’.



 

Sidhu left the comedy show after he was involved in a political controversy, after making certain remarks in the wake of the Pulwama attacks in 2019. Several social media campaigns were started to #BoycottSidhu, but Kapil had maintained that making him leave ‘is not the solution’. Archana Puran Singh was roped in as his replacement. She has filled the role in the past as well, when Sidhu had taken ill.

Also read: Kapil Sharma dresses up as Navjot Singh Sidhu, asks Krushna Abhishek to deliver a dangerous message to Archana Puran Singh

“All this is propaganda. I believe banning people, sending Sidhu out of the show is not the right solution. We need to look for a permanent solution,” Kapil had said in an interview.

In October, Kapil had shared a behind-the-scenes video of himself, dressed like Sidhu for a segment on his show. Sharing the video on Instagram, Kapil wrote, “Sidhu ji’s message to Archana ji ...m sorry.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

ASEAN core of our Act East policy: PM Modi at 17th virtual Summit
Nov 12, 2020 17:25 IST
‘Public is with us, it’s win for Grand Alliance’ : Tejashwi Yadav
Nov 12, 2020 15:30 IST
Initiate contempt proceedings against Kunal Kamra: Attorney General
Nov 12, 2020 18:09 IST
In Atmanirbhar 3.0 stimulus package, FM showcases new employment scheme
Nov 12, 2020 17:29 IST

latest news

Heart flown to Delhi from Jaipur saves life of 45-year-old
Nov 12, 2020 18:30 IST
Centre issues notice to Twitter for showing Leh as part of J&K
Nov 12, 2020 18:29 IST
Hiruy Amanuel, sports enthusiast and entrepreneur is set to popularize basketball in Ethiopia
Nov 12, 2020 18:27 IST
‘BJP uses everything to win elections’: Akhilesh Yadav alleges irregularities in Bihar polls
Nov 12, 2020 18:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.