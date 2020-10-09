Sections
Kapil Sharma rues 'who have I messed with' as Archana Puran Singh picks him up, threatens to toss him down the next time

Kapil Sharma shared a funny picture with Archana Puran Singh, who is the judge on The Kapil Sharma Show. Their banter was funnier. See it here.

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 14:23 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Kapil Sharma teased Archana Puran Singh and got a fitting reply.

On Thursday, comedian and actor Kapil Sharma shared a funny behind-the-scenes picture of actor Archana Puran Singh, who features as a judge on The Kapil Sharma Show, lifting him up with ease. Kapil is clearly not at ease, though Archana seems to do her job effortlessly.

Sharing the picture, Kapil wrote jokingly, “Uff yeh kis se panga le liya @archanapuransingh yeh naari hai sab pe bhaari #tkss #thekapilsharmashow #comedy #fun #laughter #bts #sidhu #navjotsinghsidhu (who have I messed around with?).”

 

Archana was quick to respond; she wrote back: “Kal shoot par tere ko sirf uthaana hi nahin hai maine! Uthaa kar patakna bhi hai @kapilsharma PHIR tujhe pata chalna hai ki ye naari kitni hai bhaari (Tomorrow, at the shoot, not only will I lift you, I will throw you down too.)”



The latest season of The Kapil Sharma Show has been different from the previous one, because of the coronavirus pandemic. Most conspicuous is the absence of a live audience. The show has seen a number of Bollywood personalities appear as guest; the season began with Sonu Sood being the first of them. Since then, actor and host Neha Dhupia and her husband actor Angad Bedi, and actor couple Renuka Shahane and Ashutosh Rana, have graced the show.

In fact, in the course of the show, many unknown facts about the guests have been revealed. One of them was a sweet detail about the courtship period of Renuka and Ashtosh leading to their marriage. Renuka had said that around the time they started dating, she went to his film sets when he was shooting for Sangharsh. Renuka joked that she saw Ashutosh saying the line, “Main insaan nahi hu (I am not a human).”

The comment had everyone in splits. Kapil asked: “You are so sweet. How did you fall in love with a person who was wearing a sari and doing (what he did in Sangharsh)?”

With Neha and Angad as his guests, Kapil had cheekily grilled them about their marriage. He had asked Angad: “On 3rd you spoke to her parents, on 4th you met your parents, on 5th, both the sets of parents spoke to each other and on 10th the two of you got married in a gurudwara. On 11th, they went on a honeymoon and on 12th they shared a good news as well. What urgent work did you have at hand for doing so much so soon?” As Neha burst out laughing, she retorted, “This (bezati) insult that you have doled out as a compliment...” even as everybody (Angad,Neha, Kapil and judge Archana Puran Singh) started to laugh.

