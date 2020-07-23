Kapil Sharma says he resumed work as wife Ginni was fed up, told him ‘kaam dhandha karo sar kha gaye mera 4 mahine se’

TV star Kapil Sharma is back to work and said that the credit for it goes to his wife, Ginni Chatrath. The actor-comedian revealed that he was reluctant to resume shooting, given the Covid-19 pandemic, but his wife gave him all the courage and boost that he needed. Kapil has been shooting for his popular show The Kapil Sharma Show for a few days now.

Asked if he had to “convince” Ginni to go out to work, Kapil told Pinkvilla, “Ginni was the one to push me to resume shoot. Usi ne toh bheja ki kaam dhandha karo sar kha gaye mera 4 mahine se (She was the one to send me to work, joking that I annoyed her in the last four months). Honestly, I was confused if I should resume work but she is the one who pushed me towards it. I agreed reluctantly knowing she is trusting me. Aur aaj nahi toh kal karna hi hai... aur agar kal bhi aise hi karna hai toh aaj kyun nahi (We had to start working someday and we may still have to take all precautions so why not begin right away?).”

He also confirmed that Sonu Sood is the first celebrity guest on his show and the episode has been shot already, adding that he plans to bring Covid-19 warriors as guests on his show.

Kapil also elaborated on the safety measures being taken. “I have also received so many messages from fans telling us how much they missed the show. I am happy that we have resumed shoot. The arrangements on the set are really good; there is a sanitising tunnel in place. The credit goes to the producers. Only my [spot] boy would be allowed to be with me in my vanity, along with one writer and director. We rehearsed on stage only as it is an open space so the chances of maintaining social distancing were better there. Later, we performed in front of Archana Puran Singh ji. There was no audience, only 4-5 people from the crew were present. That was new. We obviously missed having the live audience but it was still fun,” he told the entertainment website.

He also posted a picture from the sets on Thursday and asked fans to guess how many people in the audience were real. “In this picture how many people are real? #shooting #tkss #thekapilsharmashow #comedy #fun #laughter,” he captioned the image. The show is being shot without a live audience.

Kapil began shooting for his show and recently gave his fans a peek into his make-up room, as he geared up for the shoot. “Vishwas ki ek dor ke saath, bandhe hain hum ek dusre ke saath. Warna mujhe to ye pata bhi nahi hota ki ye admi mere hi hai ya nahi. (We are all bound with a thread of trust, otherwise, I wouldn’t even know if these people are a part of my staff) #shooting #shootlife #newnormal #2020 #tkss #thekapilsharmashow #comedy #fun #laughter.”

