Kapil Sharma shares photo with daughter Anayra: 'For all the things my hands have held, the best by far is you'

Kapil Sharma shares photo with daughter Anayra: ‘For all the things my hands have held, the best by far is you’

Kapil Sharma shared a photo with his daughter as he thanked God for the ‘gift of Anayra’. The actor is back at work after the pandemic-related shutdown.

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 15:42 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Kapil poses with daughter Anayra.

TV star Kapil Sharma has posted a cute picture with his daughter Anarya and written a lovely line for her as well as he posted it on Twitter. Kapil can be seen holding Anayra in his arms in the picture he posted and the caption read, “For all the things my hands have held, the best by far is you.” Thank u god for this beautiful gift #anayra #daughter #unconditionallove #daughtersarethebest #gratitude.”

 

Kapil and Ginni married in December 2018 in Jalandhar, Punjab. On December 10 last year, Kapil had taken to Twitter to announce the birth of his daughter. He had written: ““Blessed to have a baby girl. Need your blessings. Love you all. Jai Mata Di.” In mid-January this year, he shared the first pictures of his daughter and wrote on Twitter, “Meet our piece of heart “Anayra Sharma” #gratitude.” In the pictures, Kapil could be seen holding his daughter in his arms. In a video that appeared online, Kapil was seen with daughter in his arms, wife Ginni and their friends stand around his mother, who is cutting a cake.

 



Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan were 'in love' during Kedarnath, she broke up with him post Sonchiriya failure: Samuel Haokip

 

Meanwhile, Kapil will host musician and his friend Mika Singh on his popular comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show and he shared a glimpse of the upcoming episode on Twitter. The short clip shows Mika entering the sets singing Aaj Ki Party from Salman Khan-Kareena Kapoor-starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Soon, we see Kapil asking Mika if it is his love for music or simply love that keeps him going, given that he managed to produce two music videos during the lockdown.

