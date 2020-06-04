Karan Johar wants Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif together on Koffee With Karan: ‘There is so much conjecture about them’

Karan Johar has expressed his desire to bring rumoured couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif together on the next season of his popular chat show Koffee With Karan. He said that it would be quite a coup as there is a lot of ‘conjecture’ about what is brewing between them.

During an Instagram live with Anaita Shroff Adajania, Karan was asked which duo he would like to see together on the Koffee With Karan couch, and he had a list of names including Vicky-Katrina, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone and Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani.

“Vicky and Katrina… There is so much conjecture about them. In fact, Ranveer and Deepika haven’t been together. It will be lovely to have them. There are lots of couples. There is a whole young gen that is all over so it would be lovely to get lots of them. Sid and Kiara… There are so many rumour mills that are buzzing. They look great together. These are all gorgeous looking couples,” he said.

When Anaita wondered why Karan was pairing them together, he said, “Aren’t you abreast with the gossip now, Anaita? I am not saying that all these are legit relationships, barring Ranveer and Deepika, but I am just saying they look good together. Before I get any kind of sh*t on this.”

Earlier this year, Vicky added fuel to the fire when he said that being in a relationship was a ‘beautiful feeling’. However, when asked if he was dating Katrina, he chose to neither confirm nor deny the rumours.

“I understand that the paps are doing their job. I also understand that people have an interest in our personal lives, by the virtue of us being public figures. That’s fair. But it’s completely up to me if I wish to share. I am not comfortable opening up my personal life for discussion. It’s important to me that I guard the good things,” he said in an interview.

