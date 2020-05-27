Karan Kundrra condoles Preksha Mehta’s suicide, says ‘You were so young’

Sections
Karan Kundrra has condoled the death of fellow TV actor Preksha Mehta, who committed suicide on Monday at the age of 25, reportedly due to work-related stress.

Preksha Mehta was reportedly stressed about the loss of work because of the pandemic.

Karan Kundrra has condoled the death of fellow TV actor Preksha Mehta, who committed suicide at the age of 25 on Monday. Karan called for more conversations around mental health.

He wrote on Twitter, “‘Sabse bura hota hai sapno ka marr jaana’ another television actor has committed suicide and this is what she posted last on her Instagram #prekshamehta this is extremely sad! You were so young.. you had your entire life in front of you! We need to talk more about mental health.”

He continued, “A look at her Instagram shows nothing out of the ordinary, which just shows how much more we need to care about people around us in these tough times and not just assume they’re fine! RIP little one, we shall pray for you! This too shall pass!”

 



Preksha, who had appeared in shows such as Crime Patrol, Meri Durga and Laal Ishq, was reportedly stressed because of the loss of work caused by the coronavirus pandemic. She left behind a suicide note but did not reveal the reason behind her decision to end her life.

She had also posted a cryptic message on her Instagram stories on Monday, hours before her death. "Sabse bura hota hai, sapnon ka mar jaana (The death of the dreams is the worst)," she posted on the account, which is not verified.

Also read: Crime Patrol actor Preksha Mehta commits suicide at 25, leaves final note on Instagram

Preksha’s death comes weeks after the suicide of TV actor Manmeet Grewal, who had taken his life because of work-related stress. In 2019, actor Kushal Punjabi had also taken his life, leading several members of the industry to encourage conversations about the demanding nature of the job.

