Sections
Home / TV / Karan Patel and Aamna Sharif, Parth Samthaan’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-stars, test negative for Covid-19

Karan Patel and Aamna Sharif, Parth Samthaan’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-stars, test negative for Covid-19

After Parth Samthaan tested positive for Covid-19, his Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-stars also got tested. Karan Patel, Aamna Sharif and Shubhaavi Choksey have tested negative for the virus.

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 16:51 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Karan Patel, Aamna Sharif and Shubhaavi Choksey have tested negative for Covid-19.

Television actors Karan Patel, Aamna Sharif and Shubhaavi Choksey have tested negative for Covid-19. They took the test after their Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-star Parth Samthaan tested positive for the virus on Sunday.

According to a report in The Times of India, Karan’s publicist issued a statement saying, “Karan Patel’s swab test has come out negative and all is good. He requests all to stay safe and get their tests done even if mild symptoms. Better to be safe than sorry.”

Karan recently joined the Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot as the new Mr Bajaj and even though he did not shoot with Parth, he and his immediate family members were tested as a precautionary measure. The report adds that Aamna and Shubhaavi, who were also tested, are in the clear as well.

Meanwhile, Pooja Banerjee, who plays Nivedita Basu in the show, has also tested negative for Covid-19. Her publicist told SpotboyE, “Pooja Banerjee’s test result is negative and she is safe and healthy. She urges everyone to stay safe and not wander unless absolutely needed.”



Also see: Step inside Gauri Khan’s sea-view workspace at Mannat. Watch video

On Sunday, Parth shared in an Instagram post that he tested positive for Covid-19 and had ‘mild symptoms’. “Hi everyone , I have been tested Postive for covid 19 .although I have mild symptoms.. I would urge and request everyone whose been with me in close promitixy over the last few days please go and get yourself tested . The Bmc has regularly been in touch and with the doctors guidance I am in self quarantine and I am grateful to them for all their support . Please be safe and take care,” he had written.

The shoot of the Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot has been stopped, with no update on when it will resume. “Our first priority is to help protect our talent, production crew and employees. We are taking all the precautions detailed in the guideline. We were and will continue following all medical protocols set by the authorities and have implemented guidelines concerning social interactions, hygiene, travel, and visits to the sets,” Balaji Telefilms said in a statement.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

India’s daily Covid 19 growth rate has declined around 28% since March: Govt
Jul 14, 2020 17:02 IST
Salman Khan offers his ‘respect to all the farmers’ as he sweats it out
Jul 14, 2020 17:01 IST
Ekta Kapoor remembers happier times with Sushant Singh Rajput, shares pics
Jul 14, 2020 16:58 IST
Union minister in quarantine after meeting BJP J-K chief who tested Covid +ve
Jul 14, 2020 17:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.