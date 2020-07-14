Karan Patel and Aamna Sharif, Parth Samthaan’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-stars, test negative for Covid-19

Television actors Karan Patel, Aamna Sharif and Shubhaavi Choksey have tested negative for Covid-19. They took the test after their Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-star Parth Samthaan tested positive for the virus on Sunday.

According to a report in The Times of India, Karan’s publicist issued a statement saying, “Karan Patel’s swab test has come out negative and all is good. He requests all to stay safe and get their tests done even if mild symptoms. Better to be safe than sorry.”

Karan recently joined the Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot as the new Mr Bajaj and even though he did not shoot with Parth, he and his immediate family members were tested as a precautionary measure. The report adds that Aamna and Shubhaavi, who were also tested, are in the clear as well.

Meanwhile, Pooja Banerjee, who plays Nivedita Basu in the show, has also tested negative for Covid-19. Her publicist told SpotboyE, “Pooja Banerjee’s test result is negative and she is safe and healthy. She urges everyone to stay safe and not wander unless absolutely needed.”

On Sunday, Parth shared in an Instagram post that he tested positive for Covid-19 and had ‘mild symptoms’. “Hi everyone , I have been tested Postive for covid 19 .although I have mild symptoms.. I would urge and request everyone whose been with me in close promitixy over the last few days please go and get yourself tested . The Bmc has regularly been in touch and with the doctors guidance I am in self quarantine and I am grateful to them for all their support . Please be safe and take care,” he had written.

The shoot of the Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot has been stopped, with no update on when it will resume. “Our first priority is to help protect our talent, production crew and employees. We are taking all the precautions detailed in the guideline. We were and will continue following all medical protocols set by the authorities and have implemented guidelines concerning social interactions, hygiene, travel, and visits to the sets,” Balaji Telefilms said in a statement.

