Karan Patel, his family to get tested for Covid-19 after Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 co-star Parth Samthaan tests positive

As a precautionary measure, television actor Karan Patel and his family will get tested for Covid-19 after his co-star Parth Samthaan tested positive on Sunday.

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 06:45 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Karan Patel and his family will get tested for Covid-19.

Television actor Karan Patel and his immediate family members will get tested for Covid-19 after his Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 co-star Parth Samthaan tested positive on Sunday. The shoot has been halted and other cast and crew members have also been asked to get tested.

In a statement given to Pinkvilla, Karan’s publicist said, “Karan has not been shooting since the last few days but because he is a responsible citizen and feels safety comes first he is getting a swab test done on personal accord for the safety of all around him.”

“This is a precautionary measure he is taking to provide peace to all who are concerned for his safety and his immediate family members towards whom he is responsible. Please be rest assured he is fine and there is nothing to worry about. Please do not panic this too shall pass,” the statement added.

Recently, Karan joined the Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot as the new Mr Bajaj. The role was earlier played by actor Karan Singh Grover.



On Sunday, Parth shared on Instagram that he was diagnosed with the coronavirus and had ‘mild symptoms’. “Hi everyone , I have been tested Postive for covid 19 .although I have mild symptoms.. I would urge and request everyone whose been with me in close promitixy over the last few days please go and get yourself tested . The Bmc has regularly been in touch and with the doctors guidance I am in self quarantine and I am grateful to them for all their support . Please be safe and take care,” his post read.

In a statement shared on social media, producer Ekta Kapoor said, “All necessary precautions are being taken, SOPs being followed. For us at Balaji, Health & Safety comes first, above all else! Take care. Jai Mata Di.”

