Sections
Home / TV / Karan Patel’s wife Ankita Bhargava shares adorable photo as daughter Mehr turns 7 months old

Karan Patel’s wife Ankita Bhargava shares adorable photo as daughter Mehr turns 7 months old

Ankita Bhargava took to her Instagram account to share a cute picture with her daughter Mehr. See it here.

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 06:47 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Ankita Bhargava shared a picture with Mehr.

Television actor Ankita Bhargava, wife of television actor Karan Patel, shared a cute photo with her daughter Mehr as she turned seven months old on Tuesday. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, “Happy Seven My Lil Cub #sevenmonthsold #littlecub #rabbdimehr.”

In the picture, Ankita was seen sitting on a glass table, with Mehr in her arms. The baby’s face was not visible in the photo. “Please ma’am.. Just want to see her once,” one fan wrote, along with a series of heart-eyes emojis. “Awww Cutie Happy 7 months Angel #RabbDiMehr God Bless,” another wrote.

 

Also read: Sonam Kapoor flies to ‘beautiful’ London amid Covid-19 pandemic, says ‘I’m back’



Last month, Ankita opened up about suffering a miscarriage before Mehr was born, and how it was devastating for her and Karan. “We cried every night before sleeping... at the smallest of things... it could be someones baby shower invitation,A baby crying on tv,An expecting couple on some Netflix series,Baby commercials,A doggie having babies... Anything!,” she wrote.



Ankita called Karan her ‘biggest strength’ during that phase and said that he ‘held (her) together’. She added that she could never find any answers to why she lost her unborn child, but when they were blessed with a baby, she could only express gratitude. “We have named her ‘Mehr’ : God’s Blessing. And when i took her in my arms all I could say was... ‘Thank God For your Kindness,’” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Karan tested negative for Covid-19 recently. He was tested after his Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-star Parth Samthaan was diagnosed with the coronavirus. “Karan Patel’s swab test has come out negative and all is good. He requests all to stay safe and get their tests done even if mild symptoms. Better to be safe than sorry,” his publicist said in a statement.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘It was like a slap’: Prasad reveals details regarding clash with Sohail
Jul 15, 2020 06:49 IST
Ankita Bhargava shares adorable photo as daughter Mehr turns 7 months old
Jul 15, 2020 06:47 IST
West Bengal Madhyamik Results 2020 Live Updates
Jul 15, 2020 06:48 IST
CBSE class 10th result 2020 today| LIVE Updates
Jul 15, 2020 06:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.