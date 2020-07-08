Karan Patel says he was offered Naagin 5 but Ekta Kapoor did not want to ‘waste’ him in the show

Karan Patel said that Ekta Kapoor did not want him to do Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Naagin 5 simultaneously.

Television actor Karan Patel, who has been roped in to play the new Mr Bajaj in the Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot, was also offered Naagin 5. However, producer Ekta Kapoor felt that he could not play both the characters simultaneously.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Karan revealed why Ekta did not want him in Naagin 5, even though he was initially considered for the show. “I was approached. Yes, but then Ekta decided that let’s not waste him here, as she was considering me for Mr Bajaj. Ek taraf Bajaj aur dusri taraf dasega toh kaise lagega (If I play Bajaj on the one hand and bite on the other, it would look strange) and that’s when she decided to not do it,” he laughed.

Recently, the shoot of Kasautii Zindagi Kay began and Karan’s look as Mr Bajaj was unveiled. New episodes of the show, which also stars Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes and Aamna Sharif, will begin airing from July 13.

Karan shared an official announcement by the channel about his entry into Kasautii Zindagii Kay on his Instagram account. His caption read, “Zindagi mein chahe kitni bhi kasautiyaan aaye, meri aur aapki mohobbatein kabhi kam nahi hongi ... #NayaSafar #NayaNaam #NayiPehchaan .... #RishabhBajaj #KasautiiZindagiiKay2 #KZK2 ....From 13th JULY only on @starplus.”

Incidentally, Karan was also a part of the original Kasautii Zindagii Kay, from 2005 to 2006. He has starred in a number of Ekta’s productions including Kkavyanjali, Kasamh Se and Kasturi.

Karan became popular as Raman Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, another production of Balaji Telefilms, which featured Divyanka Tripathi opposite him. The show went off air in 2019 and was replaced by a spin-off titled Yeh Hai Chahatein.

