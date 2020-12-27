Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / TV / Karan Patel shares first glimpse of daughter Mehr’s face: ‘Even with my eyes closed, all I see is only you’

Karan Patel shares first glimpse of daughter Mehr’s face: ‘Even with my eyes closed, all I see is only you’

Karan Patel shared the first glimpse of his daughter Mehr’s face in a new Instagram post, along with a sweet note on father-daughter love. See it here.

Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 15:26 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Karan Patel and his daughter, Mehr.

After hiding his baby girl Mehr’s face on social media for more than a year, actor Karan Patel finally gave his Insta-fam a glimpse of her angelic face. He shared a picture of them gazing lovingly at each other and said that he can see her even with his eyes closed.

“Even with my eyes closed, all i see is only you my love .... #DaddyDaughterThing #RabDiMehr #MehrKaranPatel,” he captioned his Instagram post, which has garnered close to one lakh likes in less than a day.

Karan limited the comments on the post. However, many of his industry colleagues showered love on the adorable photo. “Sab se pyaari (The most lovable),” actor Divyanka Tripathi commented. “Aawwleyyyy so cuteee, she looks exactly like you pappannnn,” actor Krishna Mukherjee wrote. Divyanka and Krishna starred alongside Karan in the popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

“Love for papa is so evident on mehrs face.. omg ... million dollar pic,” actor Shalin Bhanot commented. “Dude... That’s beautiful,” actor Karanvir Bohra, who recently welcomed his third child, wrote.



 

Mehr turned one earlier this month, and Karan and his wife, actor Ankita Bhargava, celebrated the milestone with a wildlife-themed party.

Also read: Haarsh Limbachiyaa takes indirect dig at ongoing drugs investigation, says ‘these days people visit me early in the morning’

In his birthday post for Mehr, Karan wrote, “Our princess, our lifeline, our #RabDiMehr is now a 1 year old. Thankyou god for blessing us with Mehr and thankyou Mehr for choosing us as your parents .... love for me now has a totally different meaning and that’s you my baby girl. #DaddysDaughter #DaughtersAreTheBest #HappyOneYearMehr.”

Last year, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Karan expressed his desire to be the ‘best dad’ to Mehr. “Now that I have a daughter, I want to break taboos that fathers are protective about their daughters. I think, if you give your daughters enough freedom, education and guidance, you don’t have to worry about them,” he said, claiming that ‘daughters are more level-headed, sane and trustworthy than sons’.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19 vaccine dry run in four states from tomorrow
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
‘Landmark peak, active Covid-19 cases lowest after 170 days’: Health ministry
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
JP Nadda shares old video, take a dig at Rahul Gandhi over criticism of farm laws
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Covid-19: These states have renewed restrictions ahead of new year celebrations 
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh

latest news

MS Dhoni named captain of ICC Men’s ODI and T20I Teams of the Decade
by hindustantimes.com
Karan shares first glimpse of Mehr’s face, pens post on daddy-daughter love
by HT Entertainment Desk
Inner Line Permit biggest gift to people of Manipur by PM Modi: Amit Shah
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri
Dance historian Sunil Kothari pases away
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.