Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti to return with Qubool Hai 2, this time as a web series on Zee5

Original lead actors of Qubool Hai, Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti, will return with a web series version of the show that will premiere on Zee5 next year.

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 14:30 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti will play Asad and Zoya in Qubool Hai 2.0.

Popular show Qubool Hai is returning as a web series on Zee5 and will star Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti, who played Asad Ahmed Khan and Zoya Farooqui in the original. Directed by Ankush Mohla and Glen Barretto, it will also feature Arif Zakaria and Mandira Bedi.

The 10-episode romantic drama, titled Qubool Hai 2.0, will be centered around the lead couple but will have a new premise. It is being produced by Mrinal Abhigyan Jha under the banner MAJ Productions and will release next year. Shooting will begin this month.

Karan said in a statement, “Qubool Hai did break stereotypes eight years ago and once again it will start conversations. The backdrop of the story will center around the lead couple. This time, the stakes are much much higher for Asad and Zoya and the scale is international. But the show will also reminisce the ethos of the original series to maintain the legacy of Asad and Zoya.”

“It’s a great initiative by Zee5 to bring back classic shows in a way that not only millennials but the avid TV lovers could enjoy it in a rejuvenated manner. We are looking forward to start shooting and hope people shower the web series version with the same love as they have earlier. I am extremely excited to kickstart this project,” he added.



 

Karan was last seen in the MX Player series Dangerous, alongside wife Bipasha Basu. The show was panned by critics. A Hindustan Times review called it ‘high on promise and low on delivery’ and said that it ‘fails to meet the standards set by Bipasha’s earlier thrillers such as Ajnabee or Karan’s debut show BOSS’.

Surbhi is gearing up to make her Bollywood debut with a romantic comedy titled Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai, which also stars Jassie Gill in the lead role.

